World’s Largest Cruise Port Operator Takes Over Scottish Port

The world’s largest cruise ship port operator has officially expanded its reach to the land of lochs and legends for the first time.

On March 10, 2025, Global Ports Holdings (GPH), which already manages some of Europe’s largest ports, including Barcelona, Venice, and Lisbon, announced it is expanding its presence in Northern Europe.

Inking a 50-year lease agreement with Clydeport Operations Limited, a subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, GPH will now take over operations of Greenock Cruise Port, located about 25 miles west of Glasgow on the Firth of Clyde.

The move comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for the port, which hosted nearly 80 cruise calls in 2024, and joins the recently added Liverpool Cruise Port as GPH infiltrates the UK market.

“Greenock Cruise Port is an important addition to our network, strengthening our presence in Northern Europe,” said Stephen Xuereb, chief operating officer of GPH.

Xuereb said the company’s priority in Scotland will be to enhance operational efficiency and the passenger experience to “unlock the port’s full potential.”

“We look forward to bringing our expertise to Greenock and contributing to its long-term success,” he added.

Said Peel Ports Group’s Chief Operating Officer, David Huck, “Today’s announcement is another huge milestone for the transformation of Greenock Cruise Port and further signifies the West Coast of Scotland’s status as a UK destination of choice.”

Huck highlighted the port’s ability to welcome larger cruise ships to the region, including Royal Caribbean’s 4,180-passenger Anthem of the Seas and Disney Cruise Line’s 2,500-guest Disney Dream.

“Since the cruise facility opened, we’ve welcomed some of the biggest ships from across the globe into the Clyde, bringing thousands of tourists to the area, and the terminal plays an increasingly important role in the local economy,” said Huck.

Dignitaries in the area also praised the partnership, anticipating the move would stimulate economic growth in the local community and create new business opportunities.

“My cruise tourism roundtable a few weeks ago showed the appetite of local businesses to work with the industry, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with local traders and the cruise industry to make the most of this opportunity,” said Martin McCluskey, MP for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West.

Greenock Gateway to Western Scotland

The new lease between GPH and Greenock Cruise Port is a testament to the region’s desire to welcome more cruise guests. In fact, the port, which has been operating since 1876, has significantly been investing in cruise tourism in recent years.

In 2023, it welcomed a new visitor center, costing £20 million, to serve as a jumping-off point for guests to visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The modern Greenock Ocean Terminal Visitor Centre features a rooftop terrace providing views of the river, a restaurant, a gift shop, and cultural exhibits that represent Scotland featured in a museum/art gallery.

Greenock Ocean Terminal (Photo Credit: richardjohnson / Shutterstock)

Nearly 115,000 passengers descended upon the port in 2024, and 2025 is expected to see even more.

Greenock’s season will kick off with the arrival of the small 335-guest Spitsbergen expedition vessel by HX Hurtigruten Expeditions on April 2, 2025.

However, larger cruise lines will follow suit, beginning with Princess Cruises’ 3,560-passenger Regal Princess and MSC Cruises’ 3,502-guest MSC Preziosa, both arriving on May 3.

Celebrity Cruises, TUI Cruises, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises, Cunard Line, Regent Seven Seas, Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Virgin Voyages will all sail the Clyde shores in 2025.

The season will end with the German-based Phoenix Reisen’s 1,260-passenger Artania’s call on October 12.