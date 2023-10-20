World’s First Floating Cruise Terminals Unveiled

The cruise industry has seen a surge of innovations aiming at reducing the environmental footprint of cruise operations in recent years, all to achieve the ambitious goal set by the sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

One noteworthy innovation has emerged from Meyer Floating Solutions, part of the Meyer Group, a company known best for building some of the biggest cruise ships in the world.

The company has introduced a novel concept to the world – floating cruise terminals, providing a sustainable alternative for port expansion. The company is the first in the world to develop the idea.

Sustainable Port Infrastructure

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen several companies introduce new initiatives aimed at providing a way to achieve net zero-carbon output by 2050.

Some of the designs that have come out include wind-powered, battery-powered, fuel-cell-powered, and LNG-powered cruise ships. However, one company is thinking outside the box, Meyer Floating Solutions, part of the Meyer Group, with the unveiling of floating cruise terminals, a world’s first.

This innovation comes when the expansion of cruise ports is crucial to cater to the growing demand from the cruise sector. The concept borrows several technologies that have been proven and reliable in various maritime industries, such as the oil and gas industry.

Floating Cruise Terminals (Render Credit: MEYER Floating Solutions)

Kaj Casén, the CEO of MEYER Floating Solutions: “Our floating cruise terminals offer a dynamic solution for ports seeking seamless expansion options, ensuring the safety and confidence of both public and private investors.”

The important part of the approach that the Meyer Group is taking lies in its simplicity and adaptability, borrowing proven technologies from various sectors. It enables port operators to increase capacity for cruise operations quickly and downsize when necessary, reducing the need for extensive construction work and land reclamation.

Floating Cruise Terminals (Render Credit: MEYER Floating Solutions)

In fact, most of the construction can take place at one of the many shipyards that the Meyer Group operates. The modular designs allow for quick assembly, and the terminals can be transported worldwide relatively quickly.

“Our terminals are deliberately engineered to be modular, empowering operators to adeptly meet escalating demand and enhance their facilities with minimal on-site complexity,” added Casén

Designs Excellent Solution for Fragile Ecosystems

The diversity in terminal designs presented by Meyer Floating Solutions are impressive. They range from simple pier systems, which are less intrusive to infrastructure and the natural environment, to more complex terminals.

These terminals come equipped with up to three piers accommodating multiple ships simultaneously, significantly expanding the possibilities for a port.

In total, there are three different pier options ranging from 205 to 320 meters in length and with a maximum footprint of 410 meters in length and 265 meters in width. This means they are capable of hosting even the biggest cruise ships in the world, such as the 1198ft (365 meter) Icon of the Seas, or the Oasis-class ships.

Floating Cruise Terminals (Render Credit: MEYER Floating Solutions)

One of the advantages of floating cruise terminals is their potential to eliminate environmental impact, especially in ecologically sensitive regions. Traditional construction of cruise ship piers and terminals often includes land reclamation and dredging, activities that cause significant damage to marine ecosystems.

Floating terminals in places like Alaska and the Caribbean offer a viable, sustainable cruise tourism infrastructure solution. By minimizing shoreline alteration and seabed disruption, these floating terminals stand as a promising avenue to balance the growth of cruise tourism with environmental preservation.

The ability to relocate these terminals presents an added advantage, allowing for a flexible response to changing environmental conditions or local regulations.

The floating cruise terminal concept is a significant innovation aimed at a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future for the cruise industry and one that is entirely achievable with the wealth of technical know-how at the Meyer Group.