World Record Broken Onboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Symphony of the Seas has become a stage for extraordinary performance. The cruise ship provided the platform for freestyle football champion, Liv Cooke, to achieve an unprecedented feat in her sport. The much-loved social media sensation is the first freestyle footballer to set a world record while at sea.

Currently sailing in Europe, Symphony of the Seas operates seven-night cruises out of Barcelona, Spain, calling on various exciting European ports.

A World Record at Sea

Kicky uppy or keepy uppy is a popular game that involves keeping a football in the air by bouncing it off any part of the body allowed in football, excluding the hands and arms.

The aim is to prevent the ball from touching the ground. Footballers often use this game to practice ball control, with some freestyle footballers amassing millions of views. The game has even been used to set various world records and, as of this week, even at sea.

Liv Cooke on Symphony of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

On June 19, 2023, onboard Symphony of the Seas, Freestyle Footballer Liv Cooke kicked off an exhilarating football spectacle, successfully executing 76 alternating crossovers within 30 seconds, thereby breaking the existing record for “Most Sit-down Alternating Crossovers with a Football in 30 seconds (female).”

Set against the stunning backdrop of the ship’s AquaTheater, Cooke’s seventh world title is now the first ever achieved at sea.

The UEFA ambassador and social media sensation, well-known for her awe-inspiring online videos garnering over 100 million views, praised the cruise ship and its various offerings.

Liv Cooke on Symphony of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

“Symphony of the Seas was incredible, and there’s so much to do, so I couldn’t think of a more unique place to achieve my latest record,” said Liv Cooke.

“I’m always pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and trying new things, so I’m hyped to have completed this challenge! When you’re on a ship like this or on holiday and have access to activities you normally don’t, give it a go!”

The Desire for New Experiences

Liv’s world-record-breaking attempt on Symphony of the Seas comes as a recent study commissioned by Royal Caribbean illustrates that most Brits, 64% to be precise, want to experiment with new experiences while on vacation.

The study further reveals that 44% of respondents use their travels as a platform to discover novel things. This year’s top personal travel goals are visiting a new country, sampling new and exotic foods, working on fitness, immersing oneself in a different culture or language, and enjoying a theatre show.

Liv Cooke on Symphony of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Royal Caribbean International, highlighted the cruise line’s commitment to facilitating such aspirations.

“As a cruise line known for introducing many firsts in the vacation industry, it was an honor to host Liv Cooke for her most recent and successful world record attempt. We know our guests and the British public are just as excited about breaking their own personal records on holiday, and there are many ways they can do that with Royal Caribbean,” Ben Bouldin said.

Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas, the fourth Oasis-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International, was built in 2018 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock

Upon its launch, she held the record for the largest cruise ship in the world until surpassed by her sister ship, Wonder of the Seas, in 2022.

At 361 meters and 228,081 gross tons, Symphony of the Seas boasts 18 decks capable of accommodating up to 5,518 guests at double occupancy, with a maximum capacity of 6,680 guests.

Symphony of the Seas is sailing seven-day cruises in the Mediterranean through October 26, calling on Barcelona and Palma De Mallorca, Spain; La Spezia, Naples, Civitavecchia, Italy; and Marseille, France. Following this, the ship will reposition to Fort Lauderdale, embarking on a 14-night transatlantic cruise from October 29 to November 12, 2023.