World Cruise Sells Out Before Bookings Open

The 2025 World Cruise offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises has already sold out, setting booking records before the cruise even officially opened for reservations. This is the fourth consecutive year this outstanding offering has sold out in record time.

World Cruise Already Fully Booked – 3 Years Early

The 2025 World Cruise, designated “Away in Wonder” and offered aboard the Mistral-class Seven Seas Mariner, is the longest ever offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises, at an astonishing 150 nights.

Scheduled to embark January 5, 2025 in Miami, Florida, the phenomenal voyage will end more than five months later in San Francisco, California.

Along the way, the cruise will travel 36,295 nautical miles through three oceans, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents.

Despite its equally phenomenal price tag – fares start at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and $249,999 per guest for a Master Suite – the voyage is already fully booked, before reservations officially went on sale on June 15, 2022.

“We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

How Could This Happen?

Past guests who are part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ loyalty program have access to early bookings for such special voyages, and with so much pent-up demand for extensive travel, this upcoming world cruise was a very popular option.

Approximately one-third of the now-booked guests are new to Regent Seven Seas’ cruises, having booked along with a past guest.

Seven Seas Mariner can accommodate just 700 guests, making this a very exclusive cruise indeed.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

While there are no available staterooms left aboard the ship for this sailing, a waitlist is available and is already filling up as well.

“It is remarkable that luxury travelers continue to sign up, or want to remain on the waitlist, in case some guests cancel their reservation between now and the sailing in two and a half years’ time – people simply want to explore as much as possible,” said Montague.

Making a Long Cruise Longer

In addition to booking the 150-night Away in Wonder sailing, guests also have the option to add a further 18 nights to the voyage.

The additional itinerary sails the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, visiting ports in Costa Rica, Colombia, and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal. This “closes the loop” and will bring guests back to their embarkation port in Florida.

Approximately 25% of the guests booked on the world cruise have added this option.

Unprecedented Demand for World Cruises

World cruises offer more than just lengthy itineraries for guests to enjoy.

These outstanding sailings visit many more intimate ports of call that aren’t part of mainstream itineraries, and they often feature longer port stays and even overnight visits that give guests ample time to really become immersed in unique destinations.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas

The Away in Wonder 2025 sailing, for example, will offer 16 overnight stays in destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

In recent years, many world sailings from different cruise lines have been fast to sell out, prompting cruise lines to consider more of these popular itineraries.

Oceania Cruises set a new single-day booking record when reservations for its 2024 Around the World in 180 Days voyage sold out within 30 minutes when bookings opened on March 2, 2022.

Similarly, Oceania Cruises’ 2023 world cruise sold out in a single day when it opened for bookings on January 27, 2021 – this in the midst of pandemic uncertainty.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has set several records for its world cruise offerings. The line’s 132-night 2024 world cruise sold out in under three hours, while its 2023 world cruise also sold out in a matter of hours when it opened for bookings on September 23, 2020.

Such unheard of response to these exclusive longer sailings in recent years has prompted even more interest in the world cruise market. Royal Caribbean International is planning a December 2023 world cruise that will be the longest ever offered at a whopping 274 nights.