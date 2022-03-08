Wonder of the Seas Itineraries, What You Need to Know

Now sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Wonder of the Seas is the Royal Caribbean’s newest vessel and the largest cruise ship in the world. But where is Wonder of the Seas going to sail?

The Oasis-class ship is currently offering both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings, with Mediterranean cruises coming from May through October 2022, then back to the Caribbean to offer sailings from Port Canaveral in November and beyond.

Wonder of the Seas Spring 2022 Caribbean Itineraries

One of the world’s most highly anticipated cruise ships, Wonder of the Seas embarked on her maiden voyage on March 4, 2022. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship’s first official voyage with passengers was a 7-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary, first enjoying a day at sea, followed by a call on Labadee, Haiti; San Juan, Puerto Rico; another day at sea; then on to Nassau, The Bahamas; and CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, before returning to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Wonder of the Seas will continue to offer the same Eastern Caribbean itinerary through March, alternating with 7-day Western Caribbean sailings that also begin with a day at sea, then visit three ports of call for the next three days: Roatan, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Another day at sea follows, then a call on CocoCay in The Bahamas before arriving back in Fort Lauderdale.

Departure dates for the spring 2022 Caribbean itineraries are as follows:

Eastern Caribbean – March 4, 18; April 1

Western Caribbean – March 11, 25; April 8

Before leaving for her summer season in the Mediterranean, Wonder of the Seas will also offer a one-time special 5-day Western Caribbean sailing, leaving Fort Lauderdale on April 15. The itinerary will be a day at sea first, a day in Cozumel, Mexico; another day at sea; a visit to CocoCay; then returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Wonder of the Seas Summer 2022 Mediterranean Itineraries

After her brief introduction to the Caribbean, Wonder of the Seas will move to Europe for the summer season, as is customary with many new cruise ships. While she will not take guests back across the Atlantic, she will be ready to delight travelers from May through October with a variety of Western Mediterranean sailings.

The ship will alternate between two Mediterranean embarkation ports, offering voyages from both Barcelona, Spain, and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. These 7-day Western Mediterranean sailings will call on Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, and Naples, with one day at sea. The exact order of ports will vary slightly depending on where passengers embarked and which direction the ship is sailing at the time.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

At each port of call, guests will have ample time to explore the region’s rich history, culture, art, and more, with the ship typically docked for a minimum of eight hours, with most ports of call extending to 12 or 13 hours.

Wonder of the Seas‘ final departure in the Mediterranean will be a brief 3-day sailing between Rome and Barcelona, leaving on October 27, 2022 and calling on Naples along the way, with a day at sea on October 29 before arriving in Barcelona on October 30.

Fall Transatlantic Crossing

On October 30, 2022, Wonder of the Seas will bid Europe farewell as she begins a 14-day transatlantic crossing to return to the United States and her new homeport in Florida.

She will first call on several ports in Spain – Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Cartegena, and Malaga – before spending eight straight days at sea on her way to Nassau, The Bahamas on November 12, and finally arriving at Port Canaveral on Sunday, November 13.

Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

2022 and 2023 Caribbean Sailings From Port Canaveral

Wonder of the Seas‘ first sailing from her official homeport will depart on November 13, 2022 – a 7-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary calling on St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and CocoCay, with three days at sea to give eager passengers ample time to explore the ship’s 18 decks loaded with wonderous features.

An alternative Eastern Caribbean itinerary will also be offered from Port Canaveral, calling on St. Kitts rather than St. Maarten, though the rest of the ports remain the same. The actual itinerary route does vary to accommodate the change in ports of call, but still includes three days at sea.

Wonder of the Seas will also offer Western Caribbean itineraries in late 2022 and into 2023. On those sailings, the ship will visit CocoCay, Nassau, Jamaica, and Labadee, with just two days at sea rounding out the voyage.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Depending on the sailing date, the exact order of the ports may vary. An alternative Western Caribbean itinerary will visit CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatan, and Costa Maya, but still with two days at sea.

Of special note are two distinct voyages. The first is a 6-day Western Caribbean Christmas cruise departing December 18, 2023. This sailing is planned to visit Cozumel, Roatan, and Costa Maya, with two days at sea.

Read Also: Wonder of the Seas vs. Titanic – A Giant Comparison

The second unique voyage is an 8-day Eastern Caribbean sailing departing January 7, 2023. This itinerary includes Nassau, CocoCay, San Juan, Amber Cove, and Labadee, along with two days at sea, before returning to Port Canaveral on January 15, 2023.

No matter what sailing guests may wonder about, it is important to note that cruise ship itineraries, ports of call, and overall routes are always subject to change, and may be altered as necessary due to weather considerations, civil unrest, ship operations, port priorities, or other situations.