Woman Found After Disappearing Before Cruise Departure

A mother from Utah, Alaina Marie Adams, has now thankfully been found after failing to board her cruise ship in San Francisco on Monday evening. The 33-year-old was last seen onboard Celebrity Solstice during the call to San Francisco while the ship was docked at Pier 27.

Celebrity Solstice arrived in San Francisco on Sunday for a scheduled overnight call after departing from Los Angeles on April 1. The San Francisco Police Department asked the public for assistance locating the missing cruise ship passenger.

Cruise Passenger Fails to Return to Cruise Ship

A passenger onboard Celebrity Solstice, Alaina Marie Adams, sailing on a round-trip cruise from Los Angeles, failed to return to the ship on Monday during an overnight call to San Francisco.

Police received a call around 6 pm, an hour after the cruise was scheduled to leave the port, reporting Adams missing. A photo released by the police shows her sitting down wearing headphones with her backpack strapped to the front of her body.

Adams’ last known location in the Bay Area city is unknown, but police do say there is no evidence of foul play. However, since the alert was issued, the woman has since come forward and is safe.

(2/2) Adams is described as a 33 yo. white female, 5'4", 140 lbs., w/ black hair, and brown eyes. Adams has tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot.



At this time, there are no known imminent risk factors associated w/ Adams and there is no evidence of foul play. pic.twitter.com/wh3RDB0maY — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 5, 2023

A missing person’s report on the San Francisco Police Department website stated: “On April 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 pm, a woman telephoned Central Police Station to report Alaina Marie Adams missing. Adams, who is from out of state, was supposed to board a cruise ship at Pier 27. It was discovered that Adams did not board the ship. Adams’s location was unconfirmed at the time the reportee last spoke with her.”

“The SFPD Special Victims/Missing Persons Unit is leading this investigation. At this time, there are no known imminent risk factors associated with Adams, and there is no evidence of foul play.”

It is unclear who was with Adams during her time in San Francisco and who reported her missing at the time, although the caller was described as a woman.

Adams is described as white, 5’4″ tall, and around 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos behind both ears and on her right foot. Police attached photos of Adams at a bar and a selfie of her with glasses on to their social media messages.

Adams has a daughter, but it is unclear whether she was with her during the cruise. Celebrity Solstice was scheduled to depart from Pier 27 at 5 pm, but Adams never returned to the cruise ship.

Seven-Night Pacific Coastal Cruise

Alaina Marie Adams boarded Celebrity Solstice in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1, with the cruise ship scheduled to sail a seven-night Pacific Coastal Cruise. The 121,878 gross tons Solstice-class cruise ship then arrived in San Francisco on April 2, where it stayed until its scheduled departure on April 3.

From there, the cruise visited Santa Barbara on April 4 and San Diego today, April 5. Celebrity Solstice will spend a day at sea on April 6, visit Ensenada, Mexico, on April 7, and return to Los Angeles on April 8.