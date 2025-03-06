Will Carnival Add a Retro Arcade on its Cruise Ships?

Video arcades might not be the most hustling and bustling venues on cruise ships, but they can attract a loyal following of gamer fans depending on what types of games they offer.

Carnival Cruise Line, which features video game arcades on every ship in the fleet, could be considering a unique idea from its brand ambassador, John Heald.

While Heald often shares his own, non-official ideas and thoughts on his popular Facebook page, it’s also true that he has significant influence with “the beards” – Carnival Cruise Line executives – and can at least bring questions, comments, and suggestions to the right people for consideration.

One idea Heald shared recently concerns video arcades and the games they might offer.

“I think on our next new Excel ship we should have a retro arcade,” he mused. “We should only have pinball machines and games like Galaga, Centipide, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Asteroids… Now, the ripped jeans brigade may have to ask Uncle Google what all this is, but I would love to see a retro arcade.”

Those games were popular at the heyday of video arcades in the late 1970s and early 1980s. This is prime nostalgia for Generation X, many of whom (this writer included) spent more than their fair share of allowances and money earned from newspaper routes, babysitting, and mowing lawns in video arcades.

Now, to be clear, Heald is not announcing any definitive, official plans for such a retro arcade. Followers on his Facebook page, however, quickly reacted to the fun idea with hundreds of comments and suggestions.

Among other popular game suggestions were Pong (1972), Ms. Pac-Man (1982), Phoenix (1980), Frogger (1981), Joust (1982), Pole Position (1982), Gauntlet (1985), and Q*Bert (1982).

A great suggestion is for the games to also feature “retro prices” – who else remembers video games costing just $.25 per play?

Other guests suggest adding 80s music or maybe creating special events to coincide with the popular “80s Rock ‘n Glow” parties held onboard.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Video Arcades

The video arcades on Carnival ships today feature more modern games, including dance competitions, driving challenges, and more complex shooting-style games.

Redemption games, those that give tickets that can be turned in for prizes, are also popular, as are claw prize games. One such game even guarantees every player a rubber duck – great for joining in the cruise ducks phenomenon.

In recent months, Carnival Cruise Line has also begun offering an arcade chip package that guests can pre-purchase for significant savings. Most games require 2, 3, or 4 digital “chips” to play, and buying higher chip packages can save cruisers up to $60, depending on how many chips they purchase.

Carnival Cruise Line Arcade (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

It should be noted that while video arcades might seem like youth-only spaces, all guests are welcome in Carnival Cruise Line’s video arcades. Perhaps if more nostalgic games were offered, more “seasoned” cruisers would enjoy the space and introduce their children and grandchildren to the games they love.

Will Carnival’s next Excel-class ship feature such a retro arcade? The vessel is not yet under construction but has been ordered and will be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The as-yet-unnamed ship will be a sister ship to Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras, and is scheduled for delivery in early 2027.

Aboard the Excel-class ships, the Warehouse video arcade is located on Deck 17, starboard side, near the Circle C youth space and across from Guy’s Burger Joint. What will guests find to test their gaming skills on the next Excel-class vessel?