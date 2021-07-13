Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Now that Royal Caribbean has resume operations from different homeports across different countries, let’s find out which cruise ships have restarted so far. The cruise line is working hard on a safe return by firstly completing simulated sailings and following the guidelines set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Over the coming months, more Royal Caribbean cruise ships will begin sailing with paying passengers on board.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Current Sailing

Before each cruise ship restarts with passengers on board, all crew members are fully vaccinated. Royal Caribbean is also making sure there are strict protocols in place with different specifics depending on where ships are sailing from. So far, five ships have already resumed operations, and there are many more on the way.

Anthem of the Seas From Southampton

Since the UK cruise industry reopened in May, many cruise ships have been redeployed to take advantage, including Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas. The Quantum-class cruise ship is the first in the fleet to restart from the UK on July 7, 2021, out of the Port of Southampton.

Anthem of the Seas in Southampton, UK (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean International)

She is now sailing four-night ocean getaways and five- to eight-night British Isles sailings. These coastal cruises offer UK residents the chance to enjoy the summer views out of Liverpool in England, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Kirkwall in Scotland. During these sailings, Anthem of the Seas will also have 999 emergency workers on board as a thank you for all their hard work.

She’s sailing with fully vaccinated crew members and with Uk residents 18 years and over who are also fully vaccinated. Guests under the age of 18 have to show a negative test result to be allowed to cruise.

Jewel of the Seas From Limassol

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship relaunched cruises in the Mediterranean and is the first ship in the fleet to do so in over a year. Jewel of the Seas started with a two-night preview sailing out of Limassol, Cyprus, before the official inaugural sailing that departed on July 10, 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The vessel is now sailing seven-night cruises to the Greek Isles, including Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini, Greece. Jewel of the Seas is sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests 18 years and older. Kids under the age of 18 can also cruise who are ineligible for the vaccine. Those between the ages of 12 and 18 do have to prove a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus.

The ship is the first in the fleet to begin cruising in Europe, and it’s first from Cyprus for the cruise line. Jewel of the Seas is 90,090 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,191. However, it’s unlikely the ship is sailing a full capacity.



Freedom of the Seas From Miami

The situation in the US has remained tricky for the past year, but finally, after working with the US Centers for Disease Control, Royal Caribbean has resumed sailings with Freedom of the Seas out of the US.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The ship departed on her simulated sailing on June 20 to stress test protocols with 600 volunteer passengers on board. On June 29, Freedom of the Seas received her Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC. This allowed the ship to restart operations out of Miami, Florida, on July 2 after 16 months on hold.

The Royal Caribbean vessel departed the cruise capital of the world with 93% fully vaccinated guests and made a call to the private island of Perfect Day at Cococay and in Nassau, Bahamas. She will continue to sail through the summer with three-night weekend and four-night weekday getaways. The 156,271 gross ton vessel kicked off the return of cruising from the US, and even more ships are following in the coming months.

Adventure of the Seas From Nassau

Adventure of the Seas became the first ship in the fleet to restart cruises in North America and the first to homeport in Nassau, Bahamas. The vessel departed on June 12 on a seven-night cruise which included a return to the popular cruise port of Cozumel in Mexico, Freeport on Grand Bahamas Island, and Royal Caribbean’s own private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

This was a huge step forward for the cruise line, especially out of Nassau for the first time. The first Adventure of the Seas sailing had over 1,000 passengers on board, with 94% of guests 16 years of age and older fully vaccinated. All crew members were also fully vaccinated.

Quantum of the Seas From Singapore

In recent weeks, all the focus has been on the cruise line restarting in the Bahamas and the U.S., and it’s very easy to forget that Quantum of the Seas has already been sailing out of Singapore for months!

The first Quantum-class vessel was initially suspended just like the rest of the fleet in March 2020. However, in December 2020, The Singapore government allowed the cruise line to resume operations with cruises to nowhere. In July 2021, that season was extended for a third time through February 2022.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Quantum of the Seas is sailing three- and four-night ocean getaways with strict health protocols in place for Singapore residents only. Royal Caribbean is working closely with the authorities. In the coming months, the cruise line anticipates that it will begin sailing with fully vaccinated crew members and guests age 12 and older alongside children’s not yet eligible for the vaccine. The ship is currently sailing at 50% capacity.