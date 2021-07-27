Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Have Restarted?

Norwegian Cruise Line has become the last among the major cruise lines to restart cruise operations. Despite the cruise line’s parent company standing strong against Florida regarding the vaccine passport ban, the cruise line continues to move forward with its phased-in return to service.

Norwegian Cruise Ships Currently Sailing

Cruises are restarting, and even though Norwegian Cruise Line is behind other major cruise lines, we’ll start seeing more ships in the fleet sailing once again with passengers on board. So let’s take a look at which ships have resumed operations so far.

Norwegian Jade From Athens

After 500 days on hold, Norwegian Jade became the first ship in the fleet to restart operations. She departed the port in Athens, Greece, on July 25, and the new cruise offerings include calls to Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini. The cruises will continue until November 2021.

Photo Credit: Roman Belogorodov / Shutterstock.com

Norwegian Jade is sailing with fully vaccinated guests and crew as part of the SailSAFE health and safety program. The ship is 93,558 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,402 at double occupancy and 1,037 international crew members.

Which NCL Ships Are Next?

Here’s when each of the next Norwegian cruise ships will restart operations. It is important to always check with the cruise line as dates could change due to the fluid situation.

