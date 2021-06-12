Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships are Restarting Operations?

With the start of operations coming closer in the United States, it’s worth having a look where Norwegian Cruise Line stands on its resumption plans. We have a look at when and where the cruise line will start sailing again from the United States and when and where it will start sailing again from international ports of call.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the only of the three biggest cruise companies that have been steadfast in its conviction to sail only with guests that have been vaccinated fully. The cruise line has so far laid out plans for cruises onboard many different vessels, however as the past weeks have shown, nothing is certain just yet.

Nothing is certain just yet

Despite the carefully laid out plans, the cruise line has already had to cancel voyages; cruises from the Dominican Republic onboard Norwegian Joy and Jamaica onboard Norwegian Gem have been canceled. This happened as the cruise line planned cruises with Norwegian Bliss in Alaska but did not have enough crew members ready to start sailing all three vessels.

It is an issue that many cruise lines deal with at the moment; although ships can sail, it does not mean they will sail. Issues with bringing in crew members from abroad are causing widespread problems.

This is caused by exit quarantines in crew members’ home countries, crew members not being vaccinated yet due to a slow rollout (and the time it takes for the vaccines to be effective), especially in South-East Asia, and the vast amount of paperwork involved with shuttling crew halfway across the world.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

For now, it seems Norwegian Cruise Line is well underway to resume sailing once again. But, it must be said the Miami -based cruise line is taking it significantly slower than other cruise lines.

Where others are already sailing this month, and a majority in July, Norwegian will start sailing in August, the ship that has the honor of kicking of proceedings from Port Miami is Norwegian Gem.

Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Will Be Sailing in August?

Norwegian Gem

First available date: August 15, 2021

Port: from Miami, Florida

Cruising Area: Caribbean: Harvest Cay, Cozumel & Roatan

Length: 7 days

Itinerary: Miami,Florida; Roatán,Bay Islands; Harvest Caye,Belize; Costa Maya,Mexico; Cozumel,Mexico; Miami,Florida.

Norwegian Encore

First available date: August 7, 2021

Port: from Seattle

Cruising Area: Alaska: Dawes Glacier, Skagway & Juneau

Length: 7 days

Itinerary: Seattle, Washington; Icy Strait Point, Alaska; Skagway, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; Ketchikan, Alaska; Seattle, Washington

Norwegian Jade

First available date: August 22, 2021

Port: from Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Cruising Area: Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Rhodes

Length: 7 days

Itinerary: Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Iraklion (Crete), Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Olympia (Katakolon), Greece; Corfu, Greece; Santorini, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece

What’s Next for Norwegian?

Norwegian Cruise Line intends to start up most of its ships this year but is doing so in a staggered manner. The plans for after August look as follows:

Mediterranean

Norwegian Cruise Line’s restart plans continue with Norwegian Epic. The cruise ship will sail from its new homeport of Barcelona in September with ports of call in places like Rome, Naples, Florence, and Palma de Mallorca.

Norwegian Getaway will sail a 10-day itinerary from Rome. Ports of call on this Mediterranean voyage include Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Greece; Santorini, Greece; Naples, Italy, and more.

North America

It will be a 7-day Cruise on September 26 that will see the return of Norwegian Breakaway. The cruise will take guests from New York on a 7-day voyage to Bermuda. The voyage includes two overnights in Bermuda, a stop at the Royal Naval Dockyard, and more than enough beach time.

Last but not least, Norwegian Sky. The ship will sail on a 7-day cruise to the Caribbean from Miami on September 5. Ports of call include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Do keep in mind that this is the information portrayed currently by Norwegian Cruise Line; changes can and likely will occur as the situation keeps evolving.