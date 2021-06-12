Which Carnival Cruise Ships Will Remain on Hold Through August?

Now that Carnival Cruise Line has released its plans on which cruise ships will resume operations in July and August, we now know which ships will have to remain on hold for just a little longer. We take a look at Carnival’s further suspension on select ships through August 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line Cancellations

On Thursday, Carnival Cruise Line released its long-awaited plan on resuming operations in August. That followed the already released details for the ships that will set sail in July. With a more clear schedule for the summer, we also now know which ships will have to remain suspended for even longer, and that includes a total of eight cruise ships through August 2021.

Here is the list of the ships that will remain on hold through August:

Carnival Pride (Baltimore)

Carnival Sunshine (Charleston)

Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville)

Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral)

Carnival Conquest (Miami)

Carnival Sensation (Mobile)

Carnival Glory (New Orleans)

Carnival Dream (Galveston)

Carnival Cruise Line has already stated that it continues to ramp up its plan to restart with even more ships in September. So hopefully, some of the vessels will make a return sometime that month. Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit are based in Australia and those ships are on hold until September 17 and November 21 respectively.

Do keep checking for the latest updates as the situation remains very fluid and there could be further cancellations through September, we’ll know more closer to the time. A lot does depend on the Conditional Sailing Order, which is in place by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

A major reason why Carnival can’t just resume cruises for all ships is due to crew vaccination. President and CEO Christine Duffy has said that ships will only begin sailing again once all crew members onboard are fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, cruise ships have been in various ports, including PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and Port of Galveston, so that that crew can receive a vaccination shot. However, that does take time, including getting crew back onboard from their home country.

Options for Impacted Guests

So now that select Carnival cruise ships are suspended for even longer, the cruise line has some options for guests, detailed in a letter already sent out to those on affected sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line has fully automated the process for guests to choose an option regarding an impacted booking. It can all be done using an online tool which apparently makes the processing faster.

There are the options of a future cruise credit and onboard credit or a full refund if a guest no longer wants to take a cruise vacation with the cruise line. Guests will need to choose by December 31, 2021. if this is not done, Carnival will automatically offer a future cruise credit.