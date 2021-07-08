Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Now that Carnival Cruise Line has resumed operations after 16 months of being hold, this is the place to keep track of which Carnival cruise ships have restarted. There will be protocols in place, and the details may differ depending on where each ship is sailing from.

Carnival Cruise Ships Currently Sailing

As the cruise industry makes a comeback, things will be moving fast as more and more Carnival cruise ships resume operations through the remainder of 2021. We’re going to keep you updated on the ships back in service and bringing back the fun from various homeports around the United States.

So far, cruises have restarted with two ships with Carnival Vista out of Galveston and Carnival Horizon out of Miami. Carnival Breeze will be the third ship to resume on July 15.

Carnival Horizon From Miami

Carnival Horizon became the second ship in the fleet to restart cruises operations and the first to resume from PortMiami, Florida. Just like her sister ship, the fun returned with a ribbon-cutting ceremony which wasn’t just attended by the cruise line’s president but also brand ambassador John Heald.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Heald had originally been denied to fly to the US to join the ship, but thankfully for the hundreds that booked the Carnival Horizon because he would be on there, that was resolved.

The vessel departed PortMiami on July 4 and became the first ship in the fleet to begin cruises from the cruise capital of the world. Carnival Horizon’s first sailing back is a six-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary including visits to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and the cruise line’s private island of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

There was originally scheduled to be a call in Bimini, but that was canceled due to a curfew implemented on the island.

Resumed Cruises: July 4, 2021

July 4, 2021 Homeport: PortMiami, Florida

PortMiami, Florida First Cruise Back: 6-Day Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Vista From Galveston

Carnival Vista became the first ship in the fleet to resume operations after more than 15 months on hold. The long-awaited day finally arrived on July 3 when the Carnival cruise ship departed from the Port of Galveston in Texas at around 4:00 PM. The cruises included stops at Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Cozumel, and Belize City.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship sailed with 2,960 guests with 888 of those first-time cruisers with Carnival. there was a “Back to Fun” ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

Resumed Cruises: July 3, 2021

July 3, 2021 Homeport: Port of Galveston, Texas

Port of Galveston, Texas First Cruise Back: 7-Day Western Caribbean

Carnival Ships Currently on Hold

At the moment, there are 20 Carnival cruise ships on hold and some of them are preparing to resume operations in the coming weeks. Carnival Radiance is not on hold as the ship is undergoing a major transformation in Cadiz, Spain, and will debut later in the year.

