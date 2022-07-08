What Is Still to Come for Carnival Cruise Line in 2022?

After just six months, 2022 has already been an eventful year for Carnival Cruise Line, but there is still more to come.

What milestones has the cruise line already reached this year, and what can eager cruisers look forward to throughout the rest of 2022 aboard their favorite Fun Ships?

Already in 2022

After the standstill the cruise industry has overcome from early 2020 until cruising restarted in mid-2021, this year has been filled with momentous milestones.

2022 began with significant challenges, as Carnival Cruise Line has overcame multiple port denials, itinerary changes, and cancelations early in the year in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Health protocols were adapted as necessary, and in late January, the cruise line partnered with Daon to bring VeriFly to the entire fleet, easing paperwork hassles and speeding the embarkation process.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In February, the line retired Carnival Sensation without having the ship resume service, announced the retirement of Carnival Ecstasy, and bid farewell to Carnival Fascination as that vessel was scrapped.

These changes have helped continue the modernization of the Fun Ship fleet, bringing new and updated vessels to eager cruisers.

This modernization has included adding the new red, white, and blue hull livery throughout the fleet, including on Carnival Horizon and Carnival Sunrise.

Yet Carnival has not forgotten the old favorites passengers love, and in March returned Carnival Spirit to the U.S. for the first time in a decade.

Also in March, the cruise line celebrated 50 years of cruising with its fun-filled “Sailabration” voyages, including special at-sea meetups for all its vessels. And what better way to truly celebrate a momentous birthday than by officially beginning construction on the third Excel-class vessel, Carnival Jubilee, with the ship’s steel-cutting ceremony?

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In early April, Carnival announced its biggest season ever in Alaska with three vessels deployed to the Last Frontier, and made good on that promise with Carnival Splendor returning to service as the last Carnival ship to welcome guests in the restart as she set sail from Seattle in early May.

Carnival Cruise Line has also proven already this year that it can react swiftly and positively to emergency situations.

Several vessels, including the flagship Mardi Gras, have assisted or rescued stranded vessels, Carnival Horizon assisted a family stranded in Aruba, and Carnival Freedom overcame the shock of a funnel fire with a classic new look.

These are just a few of the incredible milestones and accomplishments Carnival Cruise Line has already reached in 2022 – and there is a lot more to come as the year continues!

More 2022 Milestones Yet to Come

As the year continues, Carnival Cruise Line can look ahead to what are sure to be some significant milestones in the months to come.

Return of Cucina del Capitano

While no announcement has yet been made officially, Carnival fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the popular Italian eatery Cucina del Capitano aboard nine vessels in the fleet.

Temporarily closed in mid-May due to staffing shortages, the specialty dining venue has only been open for lunch service, with select entrees available in the Main Dining Room during dinner.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Cucina del Capitano was closed at the same time the special Chef’s Table dining events were suspended. As Chef’s Table began resuming on June 30, it is likely that Cucina del Capitano will be reopened soon as staffing continues to improve – possibly even as early as late July or early August.

Staffing issues fleet-wide are continuing to improve, and guests may even see other popular onboard events, such as the Suess at Sea Breakfast and the Behind the Fun tour, return in the next few weeks.

Carnival Celebration Construction Milestones

Carnival Celebration is currently in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland. While the ship’s debut is scheduled for early November, significant milestones are sure to be reached, with some steps likely to come in September and October.

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Turku

The ship’s coin ceremony was held on June 15, moving the good fortune coins from under the ship’s keel to a permanent home near her mast.

Soon the ship will be floated out to touch the ocean for the first time, and she will need to pass her sea trials to prove her operational capabilities.

After that, she will have her interior outfitting completed, and begin bringing on crew members to train as her November debut moves closer.

Fantasy-Class Ship Leaving Fleet

In October, Carnival Ecstasy will be retired – the only one of the Fantasy-class vessels to have received a final, farewell season of sailing.

While the two youngest of these smaller ships, Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise, are remaining in the fleet, the other five sister ships – Fantasy, Fascination, Imagination, Inspiration, and Sensation – were all sold and scrapped during the pandemic shutdown.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Not all of the unique and memorable elements of Carnival Ecstasy will be lost when she retires, however. The vintage 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon from the ship’s promenade has been removed, and is slated to be part of the Golden Jubilee bar and lounge on Carnival Celebration, which will house a variety of memorabilia from former Carnival ships.

Carnival Luminosa Joins the Fleet

Two big events are coming up for Carnival Cruise Line in late October and early November. First, Costa Luminosa is being transferred to the Carnival fleet to become Carnival Luminosa, complete with rebranded spaces, a full Carnival crew, and new colors on her funnel (though not the classic Carnival “whale” tail).

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship will remain Costa Luminosa through late August, then will undergo dry dock to refit her as a Carnival ship. The exact date of Carnival Luminosa‘s debut has not yet been revealed, but Carnival Cruise Line did recently unveil a new website specifically for updates on the new, reimagined ship.

Carnival Celebration Debut

In November, the biggest event of the year for Carnival Cruise Line will be the official debut of Carnival Celebration, slated to begin with her 14-night inaugural sailing from Southampton to Miami on November 6.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship will likely be officially christened in Miami in early November, before setting off on 6-8 night Caribbean sailings from her south Florida homeport.

What else may be in store for the cruise line in the next six months? Stay tuned to Cruise Hive to find out as we bring you all the Carnival Cruise Line news, updates, and events to come.