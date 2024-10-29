Weather the Cause of a Cruise Passenger Fatality and Over 100 Injuries

A preliminary report from the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reveals that severe weather conditions likely played a significant role in the propulsion failure aboard Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery, which left over 100 passengers injured and led to one fatality.

The incident, which occurred on November 4, 2023, was spurred by intense weather that saw winds reach Force 11, classified as a violent storm with winds up to 63 miles per hour and waves up to 52 feet in height.

According to the report, released on October 29, 2024, the combination of these challenging conditions appears to have exacerbated the ship’s propulsion issues, resulting in extreme vessel motions that ultimately injured numerous passengers.

“Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay. This led to the vessel moving violently while the crew restarted the vessel’s propulsion,” stated the MAIB report.

“The propulsion issues, storm force conditions, and vessel motions continued until the following morning when Spirit of Discovery was able to continue its passage,” it continued.

At nearly 780 feet in length and 58,119 gross tons, Spirit of Discovery was built to handle moderate rough weather. Still, the storm force in the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of France and northern Spain, exposed vulnerabilities as the propulsion system faltered.

Over 100 passengers were injured, with eight seriously hurt and taken to the hospital upon arrival at the ship’s homeport of Portsmouth, England. One of the passengers succumbed to the injuries.

While there was no environmental impact, the ship sustained both internal and external damage from the incident, according to the report.

With the investigation nearing completion, the MAIB is preparing a more comprehensive report. Investigators are continuing to review the ship’s passage plan, response measures, and the crew’s handling of injuries on the high seas.

Once finalized, the MAIB’s findings could influence future safety protocols for cruise ships in volatile conditions.

Weather Leaves Passengers Injured in Rough Seas

The Spirit of Discovery, which first launched in 2019, was sailing on a 13-night roundtrip cruise from Portsmouth, England, to the Canary Islands when the incident occurred.

After departing on October 23, 2023, the ship safely and successfully called in Madeira Island, Portugal, and Santa Cruz de la Palma in the Canary Islands on October 27 and 28, respectively.

However, its call to Las Palmas on Gran Canary was cancelled due to the developing storm and instead diverted to Northern Spain’s La Corona to try to get ahead of the weather. The port was shut down due to the increasing storm conditions, leaving Spirit of Discovery no choice but to try to beat the storm and return to England.

The ship was carrying 943 passengers and 503 crew members when it lost propulsion around 12:30 p.m. on November 4. Turbulent conditions continued into the night as the crew worked to stabilize the vessel and regain propulsion.

Following the incident, Saga Cruises released a statement, “Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm, some guests sustained injuries.”

The statement went on to say all passengers were treated immediately by onboard medical staff with the cruise line offering “sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”

According to the MAIB, the report is a safety investigation used to prevent future accidents and is not intended to assign liability or blame.