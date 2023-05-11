Virgin Voyages Waves Single Supplements on European Cruises

All European Virgin Voyages cruises taking place during the 2023 summer season, which will include two of the company’s main vessels (both catering exclusively to adult passengers), can now be booked without having to pay for single supplements.

Good News for Single Travelers Booking Virgin Voyages European-Based Holidays

Virgin Voyages has just announced that it will be doing away with all single supplements for vessels sailing in European waters during its 2023 summer season.

The single supplement waiver deal will be valid for Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, clocking in at 110,000 gross tons, from May 14 through October 15, 2023, and on the Valiant Lady (also 110,000 tons) between May 7 and October 22, 2023.

This single supplement waiver is good news for single, or solo holidaymakers interested in booking a solo holiday cruise.

And the waivers make smart business sense for Virgin Voyages, as the cruise line prides itself on being a luxury provider of cruise experiences aimed at grown-up passengers only, and the adult-centered holiday travel market (sorry, no kids allowed).

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

Cruise lines often impose single supplement charges on solo travelers who ask for double-occupancy cabins. The aim of these double-occupancy supplemental charges is to help the line recoup any potential revenue losses stemming from the fact that a single passenger will likely spend less money on services and tours compared to two guests sharing a room.

These single supplements waiver deals will apply to different types of cabins as well, including the XL Sea Terrace, Central Sea Terrace, Sea Terrace, Ltd View Sea Terrace, and the Lock It In Rate Ltd View Sea Terrace.

Furthermore, the single supplement waiver offer can be combined with additional promotions, including the 10% Pay in Full Now Discount, the Bar Tab Bonus, and a few more.

Summer 2023 Sailing Schedule: Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages’ third “Ladyship,” the Resilient Lady, which boasts an ultra-luxe, adult-only theme and can accommodate up to 2,770 guests, is just about ready to embark on its maiden voyage, sailing out of Athens on May 14, 2023.

The seven-night round-trip debut trip for Resilient Lady will stop at several different ports in Greece and Turkey. All of Virgin Voyages’ “Ladyships,” including the still-under-construction Brilliant Lady, were built in Italy by Fincantieri.

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Alex Anderson / Maritime Filming UK)

During the European summer 2023 cruise season, the Resilient Lady will be based out of Piraeus, Athens. The ship is currently scheduled to visit destinations in Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, and Turkey as it sails around the Adriatic and Aegean seas.

Some of the ports Resilient Lady will be calling on include Corfu Island, Mykonos Island, Santorini Island, and Rhodes Island in Greece. Split and Dubrovnik in Croatia are also on some of the travel itineraries, as are Kotor in Montenegro, and Bodrum in Turkey.

The Valiant Lady, built in 2020, will sail out of Barcelona, Spain, during its May to October 2023 season.

Some of the main stops on the Valiant Lady’s week-long Western Mediterranean cruises will include Cannes and Marseille in France and the popular Balearic Islands of Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza in Spain.

After a summer spent touring around the Mediterranean (when the single supplement waiver deals still apply), the Valiant Lady will head off to the Eastern and Western Caribbean for the winter, sailing out of Miami, Florida.