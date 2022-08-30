Virgin Voyages Unveils New Perks Program for 2022

Ahead of the debut of its official loyalty program coming in 2023, Virgin Voyages has unveiled the details of a new perks program for 2022.

Rewards that guests booked to sail onboard the cruise brand can get include two exclusive perks and several rewards that will help sailors achieve elite status in the new 2023 loyalty program.

Virgin Voyages’ The Sailing Club Unveiled

In 2023, Virgin Voyages will launch its official loyalty program. Ahead of the launch, the Richard Branson-owned cruise line has released details on several perks available to guests this year. These perks, and previous onboard purchases, will help guests propel themselves to elite status in 2023.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, President and Chief Experience Officer: “This brand was built on innovation, so we’re taking a truly unique approach and developing a program that will give Sailors a taste of what’s to come while rewarding those who’ve supported the brand all along.”

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is looking to reward guests that have been sailing onboard the two lady-ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, since the cruise line started operations in 2021:

“I’ve met so many incredible Sailors – many who’ve voyaged with us more than ten times since we’ve launched – and this new program is a thank you for their commitment. We’d also love their help in shaping the future and are seeking their ideas to create a game-changing loyalty program they’ll fall in love with,” Saverimuttu continued.

Two Perks to Launch This Year

Virgin Voyages will offer two different perks in the coming months, aimed at helping guests achieve a higher status once the official loyalty program launches next year.

The first one, ‘Deep Blue Extras,’ will give guests that book a massive amount of extras once they set foot onboard, elevating them to VIPs. Included is one free Shake for Champagne.

When the Virgin Voyages Sailor App is shaken, a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button is revealed. With just one press, a bottle of Champagne will be delivered to the guest.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Other extras include anytime boarding, premium Wifi when available, access to exclusive cocktail parties, and laundry service. Deep Blue Extras are available for all qualifying Sailors that sail from September through December 2022.

The second perk is the Red Hot Booking Bonus Months. Running between August 30 and November 15, 2022, any booking made in this period will qualify guests for special onboard spending perks and chances to win extraordinary experiences across the Virgin family.

This includes, for example, a trip to Ulusaba, Richard Branson’s private game reserve in South Africa. Guests will also receive an additional $200 in onboard credit.

Rewarding Past Guests

As a thank you to trailblazing guests who were the first to sail onboard Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, the cruise line is also introducing Tokens. These Tokens track all qualifying spending onboard to ensure Sailors are positioned for benefits in 2023.

All money spent with Virgin Voyages since the first cruise will be counted and tallied as Tokens and will fast-track guests to the highest tiers possible, unlocking even more perks in the next year.

Depending on how many times guests sailed, and even enrollment in other cruise and select airline travel rewards programs will designate guests to one of three participation tiers, each with even more perks.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Those who sailed in 2021 with Virgin are called Sea-Blazers. Amongst other perks, they will receive a $125 Bar Tab Bonus for life. Anyone who has sailed with Virgin Voyages twice in 2022 is a Sea-Rover. They will earn a $100 Bar Tab Bonus for two years.

Read Also: Loyalty Programs – Should You Stay Loyal to One Cruise Line?

First-time sailors who are enrolled in Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red in the US, as well as Capital One cardholders, will be matched in their status by Virgin. They will also receive a $100 Bar Tab Bonus valid for two years.

Nirmal Saverimuttu: “We are thrilled to introduce The Sailing Club and offer our loyal Sea-Blazers and Sea-Rovers our 2022 Perks Program as a thank you for being our biggest fans. We look forward to welcoming our future Match & Sea More Sailors to experience setting sail the Virgin Way.

Virgin Voyages is currently operating two ships. Scarlet Lady operates from PortMiami on cruises to the Bahamas and eastern and western Caribbean. Valiant Lady sails from Barcelona on seven-night cruises around the Mediterranean.