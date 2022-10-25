Virgin Voyages to Welcome Second Cruise Ship in Miami

As she makes her way across the Atlantic Ocean, the preparations for the arrival of Valiant Lady to Miami are in full swing. The cruise ship, the second for Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages cruise brand, will arrive in PortMiami on October 30.

Valiant Lady will join her sister ship, Scarlet Lady, on sailings to the Caribbean from PortMiami’s Terminal V.

Virgin Voyages Prepares For Valiant Lady Arrival

After spending the summer sailing the Mediterranean, Valiant Lady set off on her first Atlantic Ocean crossing last week. The eagerly awaited arrival of virgin Voyages’ second cruise ship will not go unnoticed, with the cruise company in full preparation for the celebrations on October 30.

Upon her arrival at PortMiami, the ship will be met by billionaire owner and founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson, and officials from the port and Virgin Voyages. Branson will join the thousands of guests who have chosen Valiant Lady for her first cruise around the Western Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Stefano Garau / Shutterstock

“When I first had the idea of getting into cruising over 40 years ago, I could not have imagined where we are today. What the team at Virgin Voyages has created is beyond my wildest dreams.“

“It’s an incredible feeling to be welcoming Valiant Lady and the amazing crew on board to Miami and to have our two lady ships side by side in PortMiami. I can’t wait for everyone to have the chance to sail with us and enjoy a truly memorable holiday,” said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group.

Valiant Lady will set sail on her ‘Mermaiden’ voyage on October 30. Along the way, guests can expect to be surprised and wowed by Halloween celebrations and a Guinness World Record attempt at Virgin Voyages Beach Club in Bimini. The cruise line will attempt a record for the most mermaids in one place.

Other ports of call on her first cruise include Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya in Mexico.

Valiant Lady will spend her winter season in the cruise capital of the world, offering six- and eight-night itineraries to new ports, including Roatán in Honduras, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands.

All cruises will sail from Virgin Voyages’ new, state-of-the-art, 160 million-dollar cruise terminal, Terminal V. Next summer. The vessel will return to Europe for a summer season in the Mediterranean.

Virgin Voyages is Making a Splash

Since Virgin Voyages first arrived on the scene in 2020 with the first cruise ship Scarlet Lady, the company has been one that the entire industry has been following closely. To say the company is entirely different from what has been on offer before is an understatement.

Guests had to wait almost two years before they could finally set sail onboard due to the global pause in operations, but since then, Guests have been raving about the onboard experience.

Virgin Voyages offers guests something more akin to a boutique hotel than a massive cruise ship. The company operates an adults-only concept, something that has been missing from major cruise companies.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages: “It’s been wonderful to see our guests fall in love with sailing the Virgin way, and I’m so proud to welcome our second ship, Valiant Lady, to her winter home in PortMiami. When we launched this business more than seven years ago, we never imagined the challenges we’d have to overcome in the face of the pandemic.”

“Thanks to our amazing Crew, we have come out strongly. Paired with the support of our guests and travel advisors, we have made our mark with more five-star reviews than any other cruise line. This is just the beginning for Virgin Voyages, and we have big plans for the future.”

Virgin Voyages currently operates two cruise ships, the 110,000 gross tons Scarlet lady and Valiant Lady. In 2023, two more ships will join the fleet; Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. All four ships have space for 2,700 guests.

Onboard, guests enjoy twenty different all-inclusive dining options, a variety of included beverages, a festival-like entertainment line-up, and even a tattoo parlor. Cruises sail year-round from Miami. Other homeports include Barcelona, Spain; Athens, Greece; Melbourne, Australia; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.