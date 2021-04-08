Virgin Voyages to Sail UK Domestic Cruises for Vaccinated Guests

Virgin Voyages has announced it will be sailing from the UK this summer with Scarlet Lady. The cruise line canceled all of its voyages from the US yesterday, and for a good reason, it seems. It will be the first time the world’s newest cruise line will be sailing with guests.

Although only vaccinated, UK-based adults can sail on the limited cruises from Portsmouth, England, it will be a bright and happy moment for the cruise line, which has had so many setbacks in the last year.

The cruise line was supposed to sail on its maiden voyage with Scarlet Lady in March of last year when the pandemic stopped everything short.

Three and Four-Night Itineraries

While the cruises will likely be incredibly popular for the adults-only brand, which has its base in the UK, the line limits cruises to three and four-night itineraries, with a maximum of 6 sailings from Portsmouth.

These cruises will be going on sale on April 13, while the first cruise will be sailing this August. Virgin Voyages is not planning any ports of call, so guests onboard will have more than enough time to explore the Scarlet Lady in full.

The itineraries, which the cruise line is calling a ‘Summer Soiree Series’, will be a Long Weekender, which will take guests on a weekend break for 3-nights from Friday to Monday on August 6, 13, and 20.

The second option available will be a 4-night Summer Weekdaze from Monday to Friday sailing on August 9, 16, and 23.

Founder of Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, is looking forward to the cruises:

“Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we’re so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK. Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love.”

Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Also Read: Virgin Voyages Now Requires Guests and Crew to Be Vaccinated

Virgin Paying Homage To Britain

Company CEO and President Tom McAlpin thinks the time is right to offer these sneak-a-peek voyages now the UK is slowly but surely coming out of the pandemic and set to open for domestic tourism this May.

“After more than a year of waiting and a major emphasis on a safe return, we’re ecstatic to announce these new sailings and bring Sailors onboard to experience what it’s like to set sail the Virgin Way. We look at our UK summer voyages as a homecoming to pay homage to our British roots, and what an excellent way to kick-off our sailing season before heading back to PortMiami.”

The cruise line sees the month in August sailing the UK’s southern coast as a homecoming for Scarlet Lady, as cruise operations in the US remain an elusive and fluid situation.

It now becomes clear why the company canceled all of its summer voyages onboard Scarlet Lady yesterday, with a maiden Caribbean Season from PortMiami now scheduled for September.

For those interested in a cruise in the UK onboard Scarlet Lady, the trips are only available for residents of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland who need to be fully vaccinated and over 18 years of age.

Virgin Voyages will confirm additional testing and protocols closer to sailing, all in line with the UK government’s most up-to-date recommendations.