Virgin Voyages to Debut Special Edition Jennifer Lopez Cruise

Virgin Voyages has announced an extraordinary one-time voyage sailing out of Miami from April 14 to April 19, created in collaboration with their Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer, Jennifer Lopez, and her organization, Limitless Labs.

The ‘Limitless’ voyage is designed to celebrate women making a difference in business and the world and features a range of exclusive JLo-inspired programming while sailing to the Dominican Republic and Bimini from Miami onboard Scarlet Lady.

Jennifer Lopez and Virgin Voyages Collaboration

Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez have been working together to create a new sailing experience. Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez have recently expanded their partnership with a unique sailing experience through Limitless Labs that goes beyond the traditional role of being Godmother to all of the Virgin Voyages cruise ships.

Jennifer Lopez

“It’s exciting and inspiring to see the impact Jennifer’s having through all she does, not just in the entertainment industry, but also through her business ventures and her support of women’s entrepreneurship with Limitless Labs,” said Sir Richard Branson.

“She brings so much passion to all of her projects, and so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

Limitless Labs is an organization founded by Lopez that focuses on empowering women through education, opportunity, and access to capital. The exclusive sailing will highlight the seven C’s of community, courage, character, confidence, care, clarity, and connection.

Virgin Voyages said the following: “When we originally started working with JLo, our goal was always to create more out of the relationship than a traditional Godmother role, so this voyage, decked out with exclusive and uniquely JLo-inspired programming, will encapsulate everything we’ve been working on behind the scenes together to bring this ethos to life.”

Sailing to Bimini and Puerto Rico

JLo will be in attendance to say farewell to those guests sailing on the cruise at Scarlet Lay’s sail away party. The cruise will sail from PortMiami on April 14, to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Bimini in the Bahamas, with two days at sea. The ship will return to Miami on April 19.

While everyone can book this special cruise, Virgin Voyages is also creating a “Limitless Experience Package” to enhance the sailing. Designed with women entrepreneurs in mind, the Limitless Experience Package offers access to other special onboard events and activities.

Photo Credit: Eric Gilbert Creative / Shutterstock

Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez will also donate 50 cabins on this cruise to Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit organization Grameen America.

In March last year, international superstar Jennifer Lopez was named the Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer for Virgin Voyages. The company has chosen Lopez as a way to challenge traditional norms in the maritime industry and create a new, modern partnership.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” said Jennifer Lopez.

“Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

Both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady are sailing in the Caribbean and the Bahamas from PortMiami. Virgin Voyages is also gearing up to launch its latest addition to the fleet, the Resilient Lady, from Piraeus in May. The cruise line will introduce the fourth and final Lady Ship, Brilliant Lady, in December, departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.