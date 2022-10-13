Virgin Voyages to Debut Its First-Ever Eat and Drink Month

Virgin Voyages has introduced its first-ever Eat & Drink Month and will partner with some of the world’s top names in the food and beverage industry, such as Michelin star chefs Matt Lambert and Brad Farmerie.

Beginning next month, guests will have an opportunity to taste and sip their way through the Caribbean and Mexico during the line’s Eat & Drink Month featuring four- and five-night itineraries on Scarlet Lady as well as six- and eight-night sailings on Valiant Lady.

Details on Eat and Drink Month

In November, Virgin Voyages guests can explore new culinary delights in its 20-plus eateries for the line’s first Eat & Drink Month, a limited-time food and beverage fleet-wide experience.

This limited-time series will be available next month, departing from Miami, Florida, onboard Scarlet Lady for four- and five-night itineraries as well as six- and eight-night sailings on Valiant Lady.

Creative Collective will help curate the featured month alongside additional food and beverage industry partnerships, including Michelin star chefs Matt Lambert and Brad Farmerie.

Miami’s Unfiltered Hospitality, Silvana Salcido Esparza and Souhi Kim, and beverage designer for the most recent Emmy Awards, Charles Doly will also partner with Virgin Voyages to make the first-time series an unwavering success.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

During the month-long event, guests will explore specialty cocktails and menu items, with options to book additional special events priced between $15-125 per guest, such as elevated dinner & wine pairings, cooking demos, and a sneak peek of a new menu launching next year.

Every Virgin Voyages booking in November will include a complimentary $300 Bar Tab that can be used for specialty cocktails or the line’s Shake for Champagne feature, making bubbles available everywhere onboard.

The line’s President and Chief Experience Officer, Nirmal Saverimuttu stated, “When Sailors step aboard one of our ships, they’re immediately drawn into a sensory experience centered around making sure we’re offering everyone who joins us the vacation of a lifetime.”

“We have made-to-order culinary experiences in intimate eateries rather than mass-produced banquet food in big dining halls. Our food and drink menus were put together by award-winning chefs and mixologists who have taken their land-based gastronomy experience to our restaurants and cocktail bars on-board,” Saverimuttu continued.

Eat & Drink month will showcase the ships’ six signature restaurants onboard with unique dining concepts and elevated gastronomy, curated by some of the world’s top names in the industry.

Dining Eat & Drink Lineup Options

An array of events and special appearances will be available to guests once on board during Eat & Drink Month, as Virgin Voyage’s partnered chefs and mixologists feature their talents.

One of the line’s featured “eat” events, Let’s Mushroom Around will use mushrooms through an interactive demo at The Test Kitchen for $25 per person, discovering techniques behind two of the brand’s iconic mushroom dishes: Test Kitchen’s Mushroom Mousse and Razzle Dazzle’s Mushroom Tartare.

Food and Beverages photoshoot by Scott Grummett. UK, Atlantis Sailing onboard Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages.

A Sushi & Poke Demo will be available to guests, tasting the ancient art of sushi making and exploring select sushi-grade fish by using a sushi knife to construct their own cucumber avocado roll and tuna poke bowl at $25 per person.

Flavors Uncorked at The Wake will be another specialty offering where chef Brad Farmerie highlights an incredible four-course menu and elevated wine pairing in The Wake eatery for a fall-inspired celebration with handpicked labels from Napa Valley’s Caymus Vineyards at $125 per person.

Included in the cruise fare, guests onboard will have an opportunity to attend a Razzle Dazzle Menu Sneak Peek, inviting Sailors to help decide on the evolution of the upcoming Razzle Dazzle’s 2023 menu concept.

Sohui Kim will bring a taste of Korean tradition to the fleet with her dynamic dumpling dish for the line’s Creative Collective: Sohui Kim event, where guests can learn to make a comfort meal at Gunbae, the only Korean BBQ at sea.

The guided demo class with Sohui will be offered on the November 25, Scarlet Lady itinerary for $25 per person.

Another Creative Collection event option, Creative Collective: Matt Lambert, will allow guests to meet the creator of the original menu for The Test Kitchen with an appearance at an onboard cooking demo.

Guests will be able to meet Matt Lambert through his cooking demo on Valiant Lady’s November 13th sailing for $25 per person.

Food and Beverages photoshoot by Scott Grummett. UK, Atlantis Sailing onboard Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages.

Included in the cruise fare, the line’s Creative Collective: Brad Farmerie event will make Farmerie’s three-course menu available to guests at The Dock & Dock House onboard.

Featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Silvana Salcido Esparza will offer an amuse bouche and an interactive guacamole demo onboard, Creative Collective: Silvana Salcido Esparza, on Scarlet Lady November 16-18th and on Valiant Lady November 19-27th.

Drink event options will be available to guests during the line’s Eat & Drink Month including options such as Spill the Beans with Intelligentsia Coffee at $15 per person, teaching guests about the intricacies of hand-selected varietals from around the world.

Additional drink events will include Filthy Bloody Mary Bar, What’s The Tea?, Lotería Gigante, Seven Sea Sippers, Sip and Sway with Kin Euphorics, Nothing Fancy at The Loose Cannon, and Behind the Scenes, all at a specified per person price.