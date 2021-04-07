Virgin Voyages Scraps All Summer Cruises

Virgin Voyages has decided to forget about the summer season by canceling all voyages into September 2021 for Scarlet Lady. The cruise line has not gone into too much detail why, but it’s clear the situation remains very fluid between the cruise industry and the Conditional Sailing Order issued by the CDC.

Virgin Voyages Cancels Summer Cruises

Virgin Voyages has joined the growing list of cruise lines that are extending suspensions on U.S. operations. The further suspension impacts cruises from July 4 through September 17, 2021, for Scarlet Lady, the only ship operational so far.

Virgin had previously announced in early March that cruises were suspended through June 2021. The new suspension will dash hopes for many cruisers hoping to sail on the Scarlet Lady this summer out of Miami, Florida.

The following advisory updated was released:

As we continue to navigate what’s going on in the world, we’ve made the decision to cancel our sailings from July 4th through September 17th, 2021 on Scarlet Lady. If your voyage has been impacted by this, please take a look at the details below so you can choose an offer that works best for you.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Impacted Guests

Virgin is offering cancellation options for those impacted once or for those guests who have had multiple cancellations. Guests impacted for the first time will automatically receive a 200% Future Voyage Credit mon the amount paid to date on the fare.

This can then be applied on a future sailing and is valid for up to a year after the original date of sailing. The credit can be used on sailings through 2022.

A refund can also be requested for the full amount paid along with a 24% Future Voyage Credit. this will have to be requested no later than May 27, 2021.

For those guests who have been impacted by more than one cancellation, their full Future Cruise Credit will be restored to use on a future sailing, and the standards policy will apply.

Also Read: Virgin Voyages Now Requires Guests and Crew to Be Vaccinated

Was it Expected?

In recent days we’ve seen Disney Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line extend suspension until July 2021. Norwegian Cruise Line has also done the same but announced much earlier.

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control continues to remain strong on its Conditional Sailing order and outdate technical instructions, cruise lines are losing hope of a return this summer. The CDC’s four-phase framework is only in Phase 2A and CLIA has already said that these are unworkable.

Hope is running out for a summer season of cruises out of the United States. Virgin Voyages seems to have given up on pushing for the summer restart and looks to be focused on returning in September with new health protocols in place. The further suspension is longer than other cruise lines but with just one vessel at the moment, Virgin can remain flexible.