Virgin Voyages Reveals Plans For Special Edition Cruise

Virgin Voyages has announced the details of its upcoming Limitless Voyage, a one-time Caribbean cruise experience created by the cruise line’s celebrity partner, Jennifer Lopez. Designed as a celebration of women, the cruise will feature a dozen-plus speakers along with special onboard events and shore excursions.

Influences From Jennifer Lopez

Virgin Voyages has put the finishing touches on a special edition cruise in April, called Limitless Voyage, created by Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer Jennifer Lopez.

Speaker events, networking opportunities, panel discussions and other activities will focus on seven themes that are the hallmark of the Limitless Voyage theme: clarity, character, confidence, courage, care, community and connection.

Virgin Voyages’ Chief Growth Officer Isis Ruiz said, ”When we first announced the Limitless Voyage, we knew it was going to be something special. It is inspiring to see this one-of-a-kind sailing come to life through our partnership with Jennifer, Limitless Labs, the amazing women working behind the scenes in our organization, and those supporting us through the special programming and speaker lineup.”

Virgin Voyages’ owner Richard Branson revealed in March 2022 that the line would partner with Lopez in ways that enable the superstar to influence everything from guest experience development to well-being and fitness, design and entertainment. She was presented as a kind of godmother of the Virgin fleet.

The cruise, aboard Scarlet Lady, was announced last month. It will sail from PortMiami on April 14, to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Bimini in the Bahamas, with two days at sea. The ship will return to Miami on April 19.

Trailblazer Speakers Onboard the Virgin Cruise

The name Limitless Voyage is a nod to the organization Lopez founded, Limitless Labs, which focuses on empowering women through education, opportunity, and access to capital. At the core of the cruise’s programming will be the special guest speakers, each designated by the cruise line as trailblazers, who will share their experiences, motivations and unique insights.

The line-up of speakers includes: Beatriz Acevedo, CEO and co-founder of SUMA Wealth, a Latina entrepreneur dedicated to creating opportunities for the voices of diverse youth; Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, founder and CEO at Kindra, an advocate for women’s health; CJ Frogozo, a communications and marketing executive and fitness instructor focused on social and economic justice, and gender issues, and Natalie Kuhn, co-CEO of The Class, a global digital wellness company, among others.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock

Added Growth Officer Ruiz, “The Voyage proudly celebrates women, entrepreneurship, culture and community. It will encourage us all to be Limitless by exploring every side of ourselves through the unique experiences we are offering.”



Special entertainment will feature music group Bella Dose, the DJ VTech, and comedians Gina Brillon and Aida Rodriguez.

Virgin Voyages also announced the cruise will offer a Limitless Package that will provide guests with access to fireside chats, hosted dining experiences, JLo Beauty gifts, private yoga sessions, thermal suite passes, and a set of exclusive shore excursions in Puerto Plata that feature surf lessons and a tour of a local women’s co-op, for instance.

Virgin Voyages currently operates Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, and has two ships on order. Resilient Lady is due to launch in June 2023 and Brilliant Lady will follow in late 2023. The four ships will be identical, each accommodating 2,770 guests.