Virgin Voyages Reveals Mermaid for Resilient Lady

Celebrating diversity and the strength of women, Virgin Voyages has revealed the mermaid design for the hull of its forthcoming Resilient Lady, set to debut on her “mermaiden” voyage this August. The new design is a stunning Latina mermaid with a fiery red tail, designed and painted by prominent oil painter and muralist Jodie Herrera.

Latina Mermaid to Grace Resilient Lady

Meant to be an emblem and guardian of the ship, Herrera’s Latina mermaid is a strong, powerful figure carrying passengers forward to incredible adventures. Her long, flowing hair evokes the motion of the waves, and her proud stance with fist upraised is inspired by powerful women akin to Rosie the Riveter.

Resilient Lady Mermaid (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Similar to paintings on American WWII planes, Virgin Voyages’ mermaids are a symbol of individuality and rebellion. Boldly emblazoned on the hulls of its Lady Ships, the mermaids are empowering representations of the brand and its diversity. Following after its recent partnership with Hispanic icon Jennifer Lopez, the brand specifically wanted Resilient Lady‘s mermaid to showcase its ties to the Latin community.

Jodie Herrera is the artist behind Resilient Lady‘s vibrant mermaid. An accomplished artist who’s exhibited abroad, Herrera’s work is also featured across the U.S. in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami Santa Fe, Denver, Washington, D.C., and more.

Resilient Lady (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Herrera’s work and heritage is embedded in New Mexico and further complemented by her Latina, Jicarilla Apache, and Comanche ancestry. Her photorealistic oil paintings and murals connect and uplift women by highlighting feminist issues, with each story portraying remarkable people who have persevered throughout their lives.

“My ultimate goal is to connect and uplift all women, while providing a platform for important issues around intersectional feminism. I hope my work to be a catalyst for positive change,” Herrera says of her work.

Resilient Lady’s mermaid celebrates the culture and history of the incredible regions Virgin Voyages’ newest ship will visit, including sunny San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Resilient Lady (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

The ship will debut first in Europe, setting sail from Greece on August 14, 2022, offering a series of 7-9 voyages calling on Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Catania, Palma de Mallorca, Lisbon, and other popular ports.

In early November, Resilient Lady will move to the Caribbean, homeporting from San Juan and visiting ports such as Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua, Aruba, and more.

More Mermaids in the Fleet

Each Virgin Voyages’ ship features a different emblematic mermaid leading the vessel in elegant, seafaring style. The line’s first ship, Scarlet Lady, features a powerful spirit guide appropriately named Scarlet, designed by artist Toby Tinsley. This initial mermaid is an aquatic reimagining of the classic female form also part of other Virgin brands.

Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

The line’s second ship, Valiant Lady, features a Black mermaid, proud, defiant, and gorgeous, designed by artist Hillary Wilson. The stunning work represents the beautiful tension between strength and vulnerability with a woman who is unafraid of her own power and never backs down, making her the perfect symbol and guardian for Valiant Lady.

Together with the new Resilient Lady mermaid, the trio of amazing ladies adorning the fleet of Lady Ships are a vibrant showcase of the company’s commitment to diversity and serve as emblems for the adults-only cruise line’s elegance.

The fourth ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet is scheduled for delivery in 2023, but further details have not been announced. All four ships weigh in at 110,000 gross tons and have a guest capacity of 2,700, with 1,160 crew members to provide exceptional service.