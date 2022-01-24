Virgin Voyages is Updating Cabins With Warmer Feel and More Storage

Virgin Voyages is updating its cabins aboard Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady to provide and warmer and more sophisticated look. The cruise line is also adding more storage following feedback from guests on sailings since Virgin first started operations.

After feedback from guests, Virgin Voyages is moving forward and making updates to all of its cabins on board two of its ships. Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages’ first-ever cruise ship, and Valiant Lady are receiving refreshed cabin interiors to provide a warmer and more sophisticated feeling.

Refresh Virgin Voyages Cabins (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Much of the previous look will remain, but cabins will have new wooden beams and additional wood finishings. As seen in the released renderings from Virgin Voyages, there will be a large wooden beam across the entire length of the cabin above the bed.

There will also be new wooden decor behind the TV and added wooden finishing on the storage cabin under the main table. Previously, the cabins on the virgin cruise ships were more minimalist, with lots of white space.

Refresh Virgin Voyages Cabins (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Ever since Virgin Voyages began its initial early sailings in 2019 with the Scarlet Lady, storage has been an issue for guests. As a result, the cruise line has increased drawers and storage space where guests can stash their outfits and shoes.

New handpicked artwork which complements the cruise line’s playful and contemporary nature completes the refreshed look.

Refresh Virgin Voyages Cabins (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

A lot of the previous elements and cabin features will remain, including the ability to change the bed into a sofa or a custom setup, which Virgin calls “Seabed.” All the high-tech ambient lighting and balcony features also remain the same. The nautical-inspired pillow stripes are also being kept in the new look.

Refresh Virgin Voyages Cabins (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages has said that more than of the cabins on Scarlet Lady have already received the new look, and the rollout across the ship is set to be completed in the Spring. All the cabins will already have the updated cabin look for Valiant Lady, which enters service this March from the UK.

Richard Branson’s cruise line is trying to change the traditional way of cruising, and the cabins are an essential aspect of that offering. Bothe Virgin cruise ships feature 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters, with 86 percent of cabins offering a balcony and 93 percent featuring stunning ocean views.

Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line, and the 110,00 gross-ton Scarlet Lady is currently four- and five-day itineraries from Miami, Florida. Sister ship Valiant Lady will debut in March 2022 from Portsmouth UK with cruises in Europe to the Canary Islands, Portugal, Spain, and Belgium.