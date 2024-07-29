Virgin Voyages Introduces Onboard Running Club

Virgin Voyages is set to launch its first-ever onboard running club, the 8 Legs Run Club (8LRC), this fall. 8LRC will be open to all passengers, whether seasoned runners looking to maintain their training regimes or newcomers seeking a casual run and a chance to connect with other wellness-focused travelers.

The club, offered on each of Virgin Voyages three active ships, Resilient Lady, Valiant Lady, and Scarlet Lady, will offer various running activities, including organized runs of the ships’ tracks and opportunities to join the Happenings Cast for runs at different destinations.

Virgin Voyages The Runway (Photo Credit: Concrete Amsterdam)

“We’re always looking to expand our wellness offerings, and this fall, we’re inviting our Sailors to lace-up their shoes and join us on-board our ships’ running tracks for our first-ever Run Club,” said a Virgin Voyages spokesperson. “As an avid runner himself, Sir Richard inspired the team at Virgin Voyages to create 8 Legs Run Club for like-minded Sailors to mix, mingle and of course, run.”

The idea for 8LRC was inspired by two noteworthy events involving Virgin Voyages’ passengers. Aboard the 110,000-gross-ton Resilient Lady earlier this year, a guest completed a full marathon – 26.2 miles! – on the ships 836-foot-long The Runway, located on the Deck 17.

The track, painted Virgin’s iconic scarlet red, was also used by another passenger who, during a charitable fundraiser, ran along The Runway for 24 hours straight. He was able to complete 639 laps. With about four laps equating to one mile, that was the equivalent of nearly 160 miles!

The new 8LRC will feature group runs and training sessions, all overseen by experienced fitness professionals to ensure all participants receive guidance and support.

In addition to onboard activities, the 8LRC will extend its fitness programs to port destinations. Guests can join the Happenings Cast for organized runs at various stops along their cruise itineraries for a unique way to explore destinations.

Cruise Lines Making Fitness a Priority

Not all cruise lines offer running tracks, although nearly all do offer treadmills within fitness centers.

Carnival Cruise Line features jogging tracks on almost all of its ships, located on the upper deck, like Virgin Voyages, providing beautiful views while keeping in shape. Shorter than The Runway, however, it may take 10 to 14 laps to reach a mile on ships like Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend.

Royal Caribbean also features tracks on all of its ships, although they vary in size and location. For example, Oasis of the Seas has one of the longest tracks at sea with one lap measuring nearly a half mile, while on Wonder of the Seas, 2.4 laps equal a mile. Both tracks are located on Deck 5.

For Virgin Voyages, an adults-only cruise line, wellness and fitness are a cornerstone of its offerings as evident by its vast B-Complex fitness facilities and abundance of complimentary fitness classes.

B-Complex, Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages (Photo Credit: Lissa Poirot)

B-Complex is divided into a state-of-the-art Technogym with a multipurpose fitness studio, a cycling studio, personal training, cardio and strength-training equipment, indoor and outdoor fitness classes, and yoga, as well as a Fitness On Demand app for training in private.

Recently the cruise line also teamed up with SoulCycle for a summer campaign called “Seas the Ride.” The event, which runs through September 4, 2024, is a collaboration with SoulCycle and involves themed rides at 61 studios, with each ride entry offering participants a chance to win a cruise on Virgin Voyages.