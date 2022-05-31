Virgin Voyages Giving Away 1,000 Cruises

In a stunning promotion, Virgin Voyages’ new Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer – none other than Jennifer Lopez – is offering an epic giveaway of 1,000 cruises.

Winners will be able to choose from sailing aboard Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady, with eligible departures from either Miami, Florida or Barcelona, Spain.

Epic Giveaway Begins

This unique giveaway is featuring 1,000 cabins, permitting guests to choose whether they prefer to sail aboard Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady. The entry period runs through June 29, 2022, and eligible guests only need to fill in a short, 7-question multiple choice form to be entered to win.

The prizewinning cruises will be aboard either of the fleet’s two sister ships, but must set sail between July 1 and October 31, 2022. Each winner will be able to book a cruise for two – meaning they can bring a guest of their choice – in a Sea Terrace cabin.

Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

These luxury cabins feature ocean-facing balconies, Virgin Voyage’s signature red hammocks, rainfall showers, high-tech tablets, nautical design touches, and mood lighting to create the most relaxing and rejuvenating atmosphere.

The giveaway is open to adults 21 years and older, from the 50 United States as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Germany, and Spain. As a note, because Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line, winners may only bring adult guests (no kids) to share their prize.

No purchase is necessary to win, but interested guests should see the full terms and conditions and official rules on the giveaway website for further details.

Winners will be contacted in early July with further instructions for how to book their prizewinning cruise, and must arrange their own transportation to the embarkation port, including airfare if necessary.

During the eligible period for redeeming a winning cruise, Scarlet Lady is sailing 4-5 day itineraries from Miami, exploring the Caribbean and Mexico. Depending on the sailing date, the ship is visiting popular ports such as Bimini in The Bahamas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Key West in Florida, and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady is sailing from Barcelona, offering 7-night Mediterranean voyages visiting outstanding ports of call across Spain, France, Italy, such as Malaga, Gibraltar, Ibiza, Toulon, Marseille, Cannes, Sardinia, and more.

Both ships weigh in at 110,000 gross tons and can accommodate up to 2,770 guests, with 1,160 international crew members providing exceptional service.

JLo and Virgin Voyages

As the edgy cruise line’s Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer, an alternative to the traditional “godmother” role, globally renowned superstar singer, dancer, and actress Jennifer Lopez is doing more than just promoting phenomenal giveaways.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” said Lopez when the partnership collaboration was announced.”

“Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

Lopez will have a hand in curating experiences with an emphasis on well-being and fitness, as well as helping design onboard entertainment for the Virgin fleet.

New projects and collaborations are planned to be introduced throughout 2022.

To kick off this partnership with style, Virgin Voyages has recently brought the entire JLo Beauty collection onboard Scarlet Lady, making the skincare essentials line available at sea for the first time. Products include cleansers, serums, creams, moisturizers, masks, and more, for a glamorous, timeless look that nourishes skin.

As the adults-only cruise line focuses heavily on wellness, restoration, and personal enrichment, these products, as well as the collaboration with Lopez, are sure to be popular and right in sync with the line’s mission to offer exceptional voyages in an exceptional way.