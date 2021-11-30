Virgin Voyages Gives 500 Free Cruises to Healthcare Workers

Virgin Voyages is embracing the spirit of Giving Tuesday and donating 500 free cruises aboard the Scarlet Lady to employees of Baptist Health South Florida this holiday season. This gesture embraces the company’s dedication to making a positive impact in the local community and will bring welcome getaways to healthcare workers and their families.

Shipload of Love

This giveaway is part of Virgin Voyages’ commitment to offering 2,021 complimentary cabins to philanthropic causes and deserving passengers in need this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be at the forefront of peoples’ minds, the dedication and perseverance of healthcare workers deserves proud acknowledgement.

“Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have embodied the true meaning of sacrifice and heroism, always putting themselves before others,” said Bo Boulenger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to show them our community’s heartfelt appreciation for their selflessness and dedication with this fantastic trip, thanks to our friends at Virgin Voyages.”

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Every Baptist employee was eligible to win a four- or five-night “Fire & Sunset Soiree,” “Dominican Daze,” or “Scarlet Caribbean Holidays” voyage, setting sail December 15-29, 2021.

The 250 winners will be announced today, and each employee will receive two complimentary cabins to enjoy the voyage with up to three additional travelers. This honors not only the work and sacrifice of healthcare workers, but also gives them time to share the getaway with their closest family and friends.

“The past two years have tested our community, and we wanted to find a small way to express our deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals who went above and beyond to keep us safe,” said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We hope a voyage on our beautiful Scarlet Lady allows the Baptist team to enjoy some much-needed R&R this season.”

Photo Credit: ackats / Shutterstock.com

Scarlet Lady Cruises

Scarlet Lady is Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, and just embarked on her “mermaiden” voyage on October 6.

The ship offers a luxury yacht-like experience in a cruise ship setting, and features the ultimate in intimate, elegant finishes to create a sanctuary at sea through wellness spaces, personalized service, curated gourmet menus at 20+ intimate eateries, immersive entertainment, dance parties under the stars, and more for passengers ages 18 and up. Virgin Voyages does not permit passengers under the age of 18.

Scarlet Lady can accommodate up to 2,770 passengers, and more than 85 percent of her staterooms feature a private balcony. Other luxury features in each cabin include rainfall showers, ambient mood lighting, and smart controls to personalize the space for every passenger’s desires.

The ship is sailing from PortMiami, and each voyage will make its way to Puerto Plata or Nassau as well as featuring a stop at the signature Virgin Voyages’ beach club in Bimini. All passengers must be fully vaccinated and complete a complimentary COVID-19 test before embarkation, and other health and safety measures remain in full effect on the ship.