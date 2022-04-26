Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship to Start Sailing in Australia and New Zealand in 2023

Virgin Voyages has announced that the Resilient Lady cruise ship will head Down Under in 2023 following her season sailing in Greece. This will be the first time the cruise line has ever sailed in Australia and the Pacific region, as so far, ships have only been based in the US and Europe.

Resilient Lady to Sail in Australia

As Virgin Voyages grows and will have four vessels sailing in 2023, the cruise line has announced that it will offer sailings in Australia and New Zealand with the Resilient Lady. The Virgin cruise ship, which enters service this summer, will head down under following her season in Greece.

Fellow Australian and Virgin Voyages’ President and Chief Experience Officer, Nirmal Saverimuttu, said, “Australia and New Zealand are without question the most beautiful countries in the world, and we knew that these destinations, paired with the Virgin Voyages experience, will make it the most incredible holiday for our Sailors.

“The Virgin brand is known and adored by Australians and New Zealanders, and we are committed to delivering a holiday experience you will love and memories that will last a lifetime.”

New Resilient Lady Cruises

Resilient Lady will set off on a 44-day trans-continental voyage from Athens, Greece, to Sydney, Australia. The longer voyage can also be cut into three shorter itineraries, with a cruise from Athens to Dubai, Dubai to Singapore, and then a cruise with Singapore, Bali and Australia. The Virgin cruise ship will eventually arrive at her new homeport in Melbourn, Australia.

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson described it as an exciting milestone for the brand. “Australia has a very special place in my heart, and we can’t wait for Australians & New Zealanders to meet our Resilient Lady and experience all that she has to offer in true Virgin style,” Sir Richard said.

“For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been innovating and making industries better for our customers. Virgin Voyages is very much charting its own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with all the elements of the Virgin experience that people love.”

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Resilient Lady will begin sailing two to 14-night voyages out of the Port of Melbourne in Victoria. The vessel will begin these sailings on December 11, 2023, and will continue to offer cruises in Australia and New Zealand through March 27, 2024.

The Virgin Voyages ship will be one of the most anticipated cruise ships to ever sail the region due to its alternative cruising experience, which is for adults only. Richard Branson’s cruise line has already made waves in the UK, Europe, and the Caribbean with its unique gray and red ships.

The new sailings for Resilient Lady are now open, and guests can save up to 30% off voyage fares. The ship is 110,000 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 2,700 at double occupancy.

It’s been a busy week of news for Virgin, as the name for the fourth ship in the fleet was revealed as Brilliant Lady.