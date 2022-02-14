Virgin Voyages Celebrates Opening of Terminal V in Miami, Florida

Richard Branson’s epic new cruise line, Virgin Voyages, celebrated the opening of Terminal V at PortMiami yesterday, February 13. After only one year of construction, the new Terminal received its first guests to board Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

Scarlet Lady will call Terminal V her home year-round. Valiant Lady, the cruise line’s second vessel, will also be sailing from the new terminal starting in the winter of 2022. Both ships will be sailing on Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sir Richard Branson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Virgin Voyages’ CEO Tom McAlpin.

First Official Cruise Terminal For Virgin Voyages

The opening of Terminal V marks a special day for Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line that only launched its first ship, Scarlet Lady, last year. The opening also marked the first time guests boarded, and a cruise ship set sail from the spectacular new terminal.

Sir Richard Branson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Virgin Voyages’ CEO Tom McAlpin all attended the event and performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Virgin Voyages Miami Terminal (Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages)

Afterward, Sir Richard Branson said the following: “Coming to this beautiful new terminal and seeing Scarlet Lady in her home port here in Miami has been such an incredible experience. The team at Virgin Voyages has created a stunning building that delivers on our commitment to being better stewards of the earth with its LEED Gold Certification,”

The new terminal offers guests unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, downtown Miami, and Edgewater. The building is located at the northwest side of the port at 718 N Cruise Boulevard, just off the side of the main terminal row that caters to all the major cruise lines.

Measuring 132,000 square feet, the structure features striking design details and significant environmental features, ensuring the building received the LEED Gold Certification.

The geometric design has been inspired by the palm trees synonymous with Miami. While during the day the palm trees are the main focus, during the evening, the company’s famous logo will mirror the city’s skyline. The concept was developed by architecture and landscape firm Arquitectonica and built from the ground up by Suffolk Construction.

“We’ve always strived to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and Terminal V gives us greater opportunity to elevate the Sailor experience from the moment you see the AHOY sign to the time you disembark. Scarlet Lady deserves a home as beautiful as she is, and we cannot wait for our Sailors to begin their voyage at Terminal V,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Tom McAlpin.

Virgin Voyages Terminal V at PortMiami (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady To Call PortMiami Home This Year

Scarlet Lady sailed on a 5-day cruise to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas from Terminal V this week, the first time a cruise ship sailed from the new Terminal. She will be calling the new Terminal V home year-round, sailing on four different voyages.

These are the 5-days Mayan Sol voyage, the 5-days Dominican Daze, the 4-day Fire Sunset Soirees, and the 5-day Riviera Maya. Each trip includes at least a call to the cruise line’s private island resort on Bimini, Bahamas, and a call to either Nassau, Costa Maya, Cozumel, or Puerto Plata / Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

Scarlet Lady Docked at New Miami Terminal (Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages)

From the winter of 2022, Scarlet Lady’s sister will be joining her in Miami. Valiant Lady has only recently been delivered to the cruise line and will sail in the UK and Mediterranean before making her way to Miami in October. Valiant Lady will be offering 4-6- and 8-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami.