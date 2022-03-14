Virgin Voyages Cancels Three Valiant Lady Cruises

Virgin Voyages informed guests booked on three Valiant Lady sailings in April 2022 that those cruises are now canceled. The cruise line offers compensation, but it comes just over three weeks before the first canceled voyage was set to depart.

Virgin Voyages Cancellations

The cruise line has informed guests booked on three Valiant Lady sailings that their cruise is now canceled. The cancellations are for the April 4, 15, and 18 departures out of Portsmouth in the UK.

Virgin Voyages said in the notifications to those booked on the April 18 cruises, “We wanted to give you an important update about your upcoming Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal voyage. Due to a private charter, unfortunately, your sailing aboard Valiant Lady on 4/18/2022 has been canceled. We understand this is disappointing and we’re so sorry for any inconvenience to your travel plans.”

The April 4 11-night voyage was scheduled to sail to the Canary Islands, Spain, and Portugal out of Portsmouth. The April 15 cruise was a short 3-night voyage with just one call to Zeebrugge in Belgium. The final canceled sailing was scheduled to depart Portsmouth on April 18 on another 11-night itinerary to the Canary Islands, Spain and Portugal.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages also sent a follow-up email to booked guests, offering complimentary sailing on Valiant Lady during her 2022 season from the UK or Barcelona.

Worth Reading: Virgin Voyages is Updating Cabins With Warmer Feel and More Storage

The cruise line says in the email, “I wanted to personally reach out after yesterday’s cancelation because we understand how frustrating and disappointing this is. We know that taking time off from work and scheduling vacation is important and takes planning — and we pride ourselves on being the brand you come to and trust to make your time with us truly incredible. And to that end, it’s our goal to make things right when we miss the mark. We’d like to make this up to you by offering you a complimentary sailing on Valiant Lady during her 2022 season. You can choose any one of our amazing itineraries — from either the UK or out of Barcelona. The only thing we’d ask is that you pay the taxes and fees.“

In addition, guests can keep their Future Cruises Credit for another future sailing. Guests would still have to pay any texas and fees. Guests can choose any sailing on Valiant Lady from the maiden voyage on March 18 through October 16, 2022.

Why Canel the Valiant Lady Cruises?

According to reports, but not confirmed by Virgin Voyages, the reason for the cancellations is due to a charter. It’s believed that a TV network in the US has charted the Valiant Lady for filming.

Photo Credit: Riccardo Arata / Shutterstock.com

Even though the reason for the canceled sailings is not confirmed, Virgin Voyages has worked with TV networks in the past. Recently, sister ship Scarlet Lady was featured in the BBC show, The Apprentice. In the first episode of season 16, contestants were onboard the vessel while docked in Portsmouth to develop their own cruise line design.

Read Also: Virgin Voyages Welcomes Valiant Lady, the Second Ship in the Fleet

This news comes as Valiant Lady is yet to begin cruise operations. The second ship in the class is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage from Portsmouth on March 18, 2022. it will be a short three-night cruise to Belgium with an arrival home on March 21.

The new ship was constructed by Fincantieri in Italy and is for adults only. Valiant Lady is 110,000 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 2,860 at double occupancy.