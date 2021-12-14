Virgin Voyages Brings Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin to Cruising

One of the most-loved actors and a highly successful entrepreneur, Ryan Reynolds has had great success with his gin brand, Aviation Gin. And, in what is one of the more prestigious collaborations that Virgin Voyages has announced, the gin is now coming to Virgin Voyages.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic already features the gin, and now sailors aboard the Virgin Voyages ships can expect their favorite cocktails to be mixed with Aviation Gin.

Virgin Voyages Introduces Another Collaboration

Virgin has been busy on the collaboration front in recent months; however, the newest announcement must be one of the better ones out there. The cruise line will feature Aviation Gin as one of its preferred brands onboard, including some cool specials and new cocktail line-ups introduced onboard.

Aviation Gin was founded back in 2006 in Oregon, USA, and since then, it has consistently been ranked as one of the best gins in the world. In 2018 actor Ryan Reynolds acquired a stake in the brand, which saw popularity for the gin explode.

Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, said the following on the new partnership: “I can’t seem to escape Ryan. He keeps following me around. Thankfully I really enjoy Aviation Gin so I was excited to bring this product to Virgin Voyages after their partnership with Virgin Atlantic.”

Reynolds has been known to deliver some hilarious videos for the gin brand, and now again does not disappoint in a video with Sir Richard Branson, the man behind Virgin Voyages. The pair joke about the all-adult ships where kids are not allowed onboard:

Ryan Reynolds says: “My childhood dream was to have a guest role on ‘The Love Boat’ alongside Vic Tayback. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be successful enough to have my own gin brand score a recurring role on a ship this deliriously luxurious and child-free. Only Richard Branson could make this type of magic happen.”

Virgin’s All-out Bar Experience

Virgin voyages are doing their best to ensure guests have the best possible bar experience besides the incredible design features, restaurants, and lifestyle experiences onboard.

The cruise line is not just collaborating with Ryan Reynolds to achieve that. Onboard Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages has partnered with some well-known mixologists from Bar Lab and the Cocktail Cartel.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Global bartending champion Charles Joly, well-known for being the go-to bartender during the Oscars and Emmy award ceremonies, and Julia Momose, who is behind Kumiko, the acclaimed Japanese dining bar in Chicago, have designed cocktails and drinks for the vessel.

It means that each signature restaurant onboard Scarlet Lady has a dedicated bar with drinks crafted for that restaurant and menu. For those looking for Aviation Gin Cocktails, guests will be able to enjoy a good variety, such as The Double Agent at SIP and Razzle Dazzle’s Electric Fizz, to Stella’s Groove at The Manor and Gunbae’s twist on a classic French 75 sparkling cocktail.

Scarlet Lady sailed her inaugural cruise in the UK in October of last year. The 110.000 gross tonnes cruise ship has space for 2770 guests. She is currently sailing on a series of 4- and 5-night voyages from her homeport of Miami, Florida.

Ports of call for the ship include Costa Maya in Mexico, Bimini and Nassau in the Bahamas. Sister ship Valiant Lady will start sailing March next year from Portsmouth, UK, while Resilient Lady, the third vessel for the cruise line will commence operations in August of next year, from Pireaus.