Virgin Voyages Announces Two-Month Festival Aboard its Ships

Cruisers and foodies alike will get to savor new flavors soon when Virgin Voyages brings back its popular Eat and Drink Festival in a two-month showcase unlike any other.

Virgin Voyages Debuts Eat and Drink Festival Throughout August and September

Last year, Virgin Voyages hosted its much beloved Eat and Drink month, and they’re expanding the fun again this year. The cruise line is bringing back its popular festival on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady for two months throughout August and September.

Cruisers will get to enjoy culinary and beverage creations from the minds of Virgin’s Culinary Collective. Guests will savor multi-course dinners paired with wine, as well as chef demonstrations, appetizers, and bar events. Some of the events and happenings are included in the cruise fare, while others will cost between $9 and $125 per person.

Virgin Voyages Dining

Numerous chefs and mixologists will take part in the event, including Brad Farmer, Sohui Kim, Eric Kim Haugen, Matt Lambert, Silvana Salcido Esparza, Waki Ng, and Chef Levi Mezick, Charles Joly, and the creators of Unfiltered Hospitality and Cocktail Cartel.

Many other culinary masters and mixologists will join the festival in their first appearances, including George Motz, Lish Steiling and Abbey Cook, James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, Effie Panagopoulos, Mark Farrell, Danilo Bozovic, Robert Valls, Arnoldo Ferrer, and Naren Young.

Cruisers will receive a $300 bar credit when they reserve a spot during the festival. In addition, Intelligentsia, JoJo Tea, and Filthy Food will be hosting events on every ship, and there will be two anchor events and a detailed itinerary as well, including 30 activities and demonstrations.

Special Food and Wine Activities Aboard Virgin Voyages

Each ship will have its own events scheduled throughout August and September. Scarlet Lady features the most activities for cruisers.

One such event, called Let’s Mushroom Around, features a demonstration in a hands-on cooking class highlighting the techniques behind two mushroom dishes, the Test Kitchen’s Mushroom Mousse and Razzle Dazzle’s Mushroom Tartare. The experience will set cruisers back at $25 per attendee.

Virgin Voyages Dining

Valiant Lady will have its own events as well, including Let’s Get Choco-Lit. This event features a demonstration with chocolate and pastries, and it costs $25 per guest. For wine lovers, check out Master the Art of (White) Wine. This event is a wine tasting that lasts an hour and costs $45 per cruiser.

Resilient Lady will also have demonstrations and events, including a cocktail-making class where cruisers can make four drinks called Shot for Shot. This event will set cruisers back $50 a piece. Guests can also sign up for chef demonstrations with big names, including Matt Lambert and Sohui Kim, for just $25.

There will also be events happening on every ship, including the Anchor Event: Taste of the Galley. During this experience, the Galley will feature foods from around the world.

Food and Beverages photoshoot by Scott Grummett. UK, Atlantis Sailing onboard Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages.

Another anchor event, called Seven Sea Sippers, will feature a bar crawl in the form of a treasure hunt for cocktails. Cruisers are given a map to follow, with stops for drinks along the way.

Razzle Dazzle by Night, created by Food Network’s Chef Eric Kim Haugen, is back from last year. A new menu will include lots of vegetables and American classics paired with a twist, such as short rib pastrami and Nashville hot cauliflower.

Cruisers can sail to exotic destinations while taking part in the festival. Scarlet Lady features four and five-night sailings to the Bahamas, Mexico, and Key West. Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady will sail on seven-night itineraries to the Mediterranean.