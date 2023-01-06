Virgin Voyages Aims to Make a Splash With New Music Video

Virgin Voyages has kicked off a new brand campaign with a vibrant, upbeat – some might say brilliant – music video that takes viewers on a 24-hour tour of life onboard its cruise ships.

Virtually every potential cruiser will know the video’s theme song well enough to sing along: It’s “Karma Chameleon,” the 1983 hit from Culture Club.

Video Ushers In New Brand Campaign

A high-energy music video by Virgin Voyages, titled “The Voyage,” is designed to make viewers want to dance over to their phone and book a Virgin cruise. It ties in with the cruise line’s latest brand campaign, “Now We’re Voyaging,” and was revealed on January 6.

The video, featuring the iconic hit “Karma Chameleon” performed by pop artist/vocalist Drew Love, aims to capture the essence of a hip and happy atmosphere found on Virgin’s adults-only ships.

Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Brand Officer of Virgin Voyages said, “We have won the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of sailors who have fallen in love with Virgin Voyages because we created an experience everybody could love.“

“As we continue to showcase our ships to the world, we wanted to share what it’s like onboard based on what our sailors have told us and shared on social. It features real crew as well and is a celebration of travel and Voyaging.”

“Karma Chameleon,” originally released by Virgin Records, marks its 40th anniversary this year and was chosen as the backdrop tune for the video produced by the marketing and brand consultancy firm VMLY&R, based in New York.

Jason Xenopoulos, Co-Chief Creative Officer for North America at VMLY&R said, “We believe that brands should create culture rather than interrupting it. “The Voyage” is an example of how music and entertainment can be used to tell a brand story while delivering an authentic entertainment experience to the audience.”

“Virgin Voyages deserves more than an ad campaign, and we are delighted that we could create an entertainment experience instead – one that will live in culture where this brand belongs.”

Video Depicts a Day at Sea

Filmed aboard Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, which launched in 2021, the three-and-a-half-minute video showcases a full day onboard a Virgin ship, from morning fitness to mid-day at the pool and spa, sunset yoga, evening cocktails and dinner, and a dynamic night-time deck party, among other lively scenes, all from a guest’s viewpoint.

The video is the work of Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund, who has directed music videos for superstars like Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney.

The brand campaign is the third for Virgin Voyages, which in 2018 – after the cruise line was created but before its first ship launched – came out with the “Stray the Course” campaign followed in 2021 by “Set Sail the Virgin Way.”

Two Ships Sail the Caribbean This Winter

Virgin Voyages is currently operating two ships, both in the Caribbean this winter, and has two ships due to enter service in 2023. All four sister ships are identical, all accommodate 2,770 guests, and all are adult-only ships.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady are both homeported in Miami and sailing a series of Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises this winter. Scarlet Lady entered service in 2021 and Valiant Lady in March of this year.

Resilient Lady was scheduled to debut in Athens in August 2022 but was delayed due to supply chain issues and crew shortages. The ship is slated to begin sailing in May 2023. Brilliant Lady is expected to enter service in late 2023, and will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.