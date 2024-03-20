Virgin Launches All-in-One Packages to Solve Traveler Confusions

A recent survey by Virgin Red highlights the main irritants for travelers when booking vacations, including hidden fees and complicated booking processes. In response, new travel packages combining services from across the Virgin Group are being offered, including Virgin Voyages.

Survey Insights

According to new research from Virgin Red, Virgin Group’s rewards program, travelers are increasingly frustrated with hidden fees, poor customer service, and complex booking processes when planning their getaways.

A February 2024 survey of 2,000 adults across the UK, commissioned by 72 Point, reveals that 62% of respondents are annoyed by hidden fees and confusing booking sites and 39% by poor customer service.

Another 32% find the booking process too complicated, and 49% of Brits surveyed felt sticking to a budget was a top reason booking a vacation is difficult.

Addressing these challenges, Virgin has unveiled new travel offerings that integrate its Virgin Red brand with tour operator Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages cruises.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

“Virgin Red is the place where travel companies come together, so we’re delighted to partner with companies across the Virgin Group to offer our members the very best of Virgin travel,” said Andrea Burchett, chief loyalty officer and managing director for Virgin Red.

Travel Packages

Virgin Group has launched three new packages for UK travelers to address the most common frustrations illustrated in the survey. The packages, which focus on New York, Miami, and Las Vegas, aim to streamline the booking experiences by consolidating services across Virgin Group.

For cruisers, the Miami package, available until November 2025, combines a 2-night stay in a Fabulous Studio at W South Beach with a 5-night Virgin Voyages cruise around the Riviera Maya in a Brilliant Suite Pretty Big Terrace.

These special suites come complete with a full-size, fully stocked bar and RockStar status. As a RockStar, passengers have access to the members-only sundeck, Richard’s Rooftop; early booking and priority access to all eateries, events, and experiences; and 24/7 access to RockStar Agent offering support.

The 5-night cruise takes place on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, which has been sailing since 2021. Cruisers will enjoy stops in Cozumel (Playa del Carmen) and the Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin Voyages’ private island club in The Bahamas, along with two days at sea.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock

Scarlet Lady holds 2,762 passengers across 1,404 suites, 86% of which feature a Sea Terrace. Weighing 110,000 gross tons, the ship also accommodates 1,150 international crew members.

Flights for the package are provided from London Heathrow (LHR) to Miami with Virgin Atlantic, with the lead booker receiving 10,000 bonus Virgin Points and a free seat assignment seven days before departure.

The package, which also includes up to $500 bonus sailor loot, can be purchased with points, a combination of points and money, or just money through a dedicated concierge line.

The additional land and air-only packages provide a choice of 5 nights in New York or Las Vegas with flights available from London, Heathrow, or Manchester, UK, to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

Travelers purchasing those packages will stay at either Virgin Hotels New York City or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, receiving waived daily resort fees and room upgrades, based on availability. Lead bookers also received 10,000 Virgin Points for every booking. The bookings must be made by April 7, 2024.