Viking’s Newest River Cruise Ship Begins Inaugural Sailings in Asia

Designed to navigate the Mekong River, Viking Saigon has begun its inaugural season in Southeast Asia this month. Its 15-day Magnificent Mekong itineraries sail from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to several destinations in Cambodia.

Viking Saigon’s Inaugural Season

Viking Saigon’s inaugural season began this August, sailing Magnificent Mekong itineraries throughout Southeast Asia. The 15-day voyages feature 16 guided tours, with hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

“The fascinating cultures of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made this region a favorite destination among our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“We are also pleased to welcome back to Southeast Asia our first guests since early 2020. With arrival of the Viking Saigon, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to this iconic waterway in the coming years,” Hagen added.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

Day one of the Magnificent Mekong itineraries will visit Hanoi, Vietnam (former capital of French Indochina), where guests will check into their hotel for a two-night stay. The following day, visitors will tour the thousand-year-old Asian capital, visiting Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hanoi’s Temple of Literature, the Museum of Ethnology, and the One Pillar Pagoda.

On day three, guests will ride through Hanoi’s Old Quarter by “green” electric car, fly to Siem Reap in Cambodia, and check in to their hotel for a three-night stay. In Siem Reap, guests will visit Angkor’s largest Khmer temples (Angkor Wat), the fortified city of Angkor Thom, Ta Prohm, and experience a Cambodian circus show.

Travelers will hop aboard Viking Saigon on day six, beginning with a coach tour through the Cambodian countryside, and then set sail from Kampong Cham via the provincial capital of Kampong Thom.

In Kampong Cham, voyagers will explore the Twin Holy Mountains of Phnom Pros and Phnom Srey, and walk through the village of Chong Koh on day seven. The following day the ship will disembark in Cambodia’s waterfront capital, Phnom Penh, touring of the National Museum of Cambodia.

On day nine, an excursion will take guests through the village of Kampong Trolach, riding on the Udon Monastery, and then have an afternoon onboard featuring a presentation about recent Cambodian history.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

Guests will sail down the Mekong, one of the world’s great rivers, toward the Vietnamese border on day ten, sailing to Tân Châu, Vietnam, on the eleventh day.

On day 12, travelers will board a sampan to explore the backwaters and canals of the Delta and stop in Sa Ðécm, visiting the house of Mr. Huynh Thuy Le. In Ho Chi Minh City on day 13, guests will disembark in Mỹ Tho and check in to their hotel for a two-night stay.

Travelers will begin another full-day tour on day 14 in the city of Ho Chi Minh, visiting the grand City Hall, Reunification Palace, the old Opera House, the Chinatown area, and a lacquer factory.

The final day of the Magnificent Mekong itinerary will have guests check out of your hotel and proceed to the airport for a return flight, or continue the Southeast Asia adventure with a three-night stay in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital.

Current 2022-2023 sailing dates are available for through March 2022, and the 2023-2024 season is set to begin in July 2023.

Viking Saigon

Built in 2021, Viking Saigon is a three-deck river ship designed to navigate the Mekong River. Hosting just 80 guests in 40 outdoor staterooms, it currently sails with inclusive airfare from Vietnam to Cambodia on 15-day cruises.

“This will be the most modern vessel on the Mekong and will feel like ‘home’ to our loyal Viking guests who are familiar with the comfortable design of our ships,” said Viking chairman Torstein Hagen.

Viking Saigon is the line’s first Asia-based river ship and will feature an open-air sky bar on the upper deck, a spa and fitness center, and an infinity pool.