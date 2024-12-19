Viking Unveils 10 New Europe Voyages: Here’s Where They’re Sailing

Cruisers planning vacations at sea in 2026 and 2027 can choose from 10 new voyages just revealed by Viking, featuring itineraries in the UK, Ireland, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

The launch of the new routings brings Viking’s total number of unique itineraries across the world’s five oceans to 100-plus.

Ranging from 8 to 22 days, the new sailings will call at a dozen ports that are new to Viking ships. They include Fowey, England; Tobermory, Scotland; Bordeaux, France; Limerick, Ireland; Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Haugesund, Norway; Karlskrona, Sweden; and Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao, Spain.

“As our award-winning fleet of small ocean ships continues to grow, we are pleased to introduce new voyages that have been thoughtfully planned for curious travelers,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“Every Viking itinerary is focused on the destination, and our state-of-the-art ships, with no children and no casinos, allow guests to explore the world in elegant Viking comfort,” Hagen added.

Three of the new voyages are offered with departures in 2026 and 2027, while the additional seven itineraries will operate only in 2027. All are open for booking.

Viking itineraries that will span 2026 and 2027 include the 8-day “Amalfi Coast, Africa & Iberia,” sailing between Rome and Barcelona.

The southern Mediterranean cruise will call at ports in Italy, Spain, and Tunisia, allowing guests to explore the scenic Amalfi coast while learning about the history of ancient Roman sites, such as Carthage, in what is now La Goulette, Tunisia.

The 8-day “Spain & Portugal Discovery” cruise, operating between Lisbon and Barcelona, will call at destinations including Seville, Palma de Mallorca, and Malaga, Spain, along with exotic Tangier, Morocco.

The final itinerary offered in 2026 and 2027 is the 12-day “Iberia, France & England Explorer,” sailing between Lisbon and London. This longer itinerary will allow guests to experience the wine regions of Bordeaux, France, the old town culture of Bilbao, Spain, and the cosmopolitan city of London.

Seven itineraries will operate in 2027. Three 8-day cruises include “Scandinavian Discovery,” sailing between Oslo and Stockholm; “Baltic Discovery,” between Stockholm and Copenhagen; and “Nordic Wonders,” between Oslo and Bergen.

Three 15-day voyages feature Northern Europe and the British Isles. The “British Isles & Ireland” cruise sails between London and Belfast; “Scandinavia & Baltic Capitals” operates between Oslo and Copenhagen; and “Scenic Scandinavia & Baltic Jewels” sails between Bergen and Stockholm.

Longest Voyage Features the Aland Islands Archipelago

The longest of the new Viking cruises is the 22-day “Icons of the Viking Age” voyage, sailing between Bergen and Copenhagen. The cruise will call at the capital cities in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, and sail through the remote Aland Islands, a 6,700-island archipelago.

Guests on the voyage also will explore the Baltic states, including Tallinn, Estonia, and Riga, Latvia.

Viking has not revealed which of its 13 ships will offer each of the itineraries. The cruise line’s newest ship is Viking Vela, currently sailing her maiden voyage after her handover on December 3, 2024 by the Fincantieri shipyard.

Viking Vela departed Rome on December 12, 2024, and is sailing a 7-day voyage to Barcelona, with port calls at Livorno, Italy, and Nice, Sete, and Marseille, France.

Viking is considered a small ship line, with its vessels accommodating just 930 guests. Viking Vela, however, and Viking Vesta, a new-build still under construction, are slightly larger, with capacity for 998 guests.

The cruise line has 11 ocean ships — Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus, Viking Mars, Viking Neptune, Viking Saturn, Viking Yi Dun, and Viking Mira. It also operates two expedition ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.