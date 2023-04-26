Viking Takes Delivery of Newest Ocean Luxury Cruise Ship

Viking announced today that the cruise line has taken delivery of its newest ocean ship, Viking Saturn. The delivery ceremony took place today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Viking Saturn will spend her inaugural cruises sailing around the North Atlantic between the US, Iceland, and Norway.

At the same time that the handover was announced, Viking also announced its newest and ninth ocean-going cruise ship would be named during a ceremony in New York City by esteemed philanthropist and Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, Ann Ziff.

Viking Saturn Officially Handed Over

Viking has taken delivery of its ninth Ocean-going cruise ship today, April 26. The handover ceremony for Viking Saturn took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The 47,842 gross tons cruise ship is scheduled to be officially named in New York City on June 6, 2023.

Philanthropist and Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, Ann Ziff, will have the honor of being the ship’s ceremonial godmother.

Viking’s Chairman, Torstein Hagen, expressed his pride in the company’s latest addition: “We are very proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet. We are also grateful that Ann Ziff has honored us by serving as godmother of the Viking Saturn.”

Viking Saturn Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises)

Having traveled with us for years, Ann is a loyal Viking guest, and she shares our commitment to the arts and cultural enrichment. Her contributions to the Metropolitan Opera, one of our longtime cultural partners, as well as many other important causes are truly impressive.”

Ann Ziff is Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera and serves on several boards, including the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Sing for Hope, the World Science Festival, and the Los Angeles Opera. As such, she fits perfectly into the Viking family, a cruise line that focuses on experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture, and cuisine.

“I am delighted to serve as godmother of the Viking Saturn,” said Ann Ziff. “For those who are curious about the world, there is no better way to explore and immerse yourself than from the comfort of a Viking ship.”

Inaugural Season Sailing the North Atlantic

Before the official naming ceremony of Viking Saturn on June 6, 2023, the ship will embark on a series of cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as an epic 14-night Greenland cruise from Iceland to New York City.

On May 2, 2023, Viking Saturn will sail on her maiden voyage, a 7-night western Mediterranean cruise. The cruise will sail from Civitavecchia, Italy; visit Livorno, Italy; Monaco, Marseille, and Sete, France; and conclude in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo Courtesy: Fincantieri

Following the western Mediterranean cruise, Viking Saturn will sail a 14-night Iceland, British Isles & Iberia cruise on May 9, 2023. Ports of call include Valencia, Spain; Lisbon and Porto, Portugal; La Coruna, Spain; Dublin, Ireland; Liverpool, England; and Reykjavik, Iceland. She will then set off to Greenland and arrive in New York City on June 6.

Viking Saturn will sail a series of North Atlantic cruises between New York City and Reykjavik, Iceland for the entire summer through mid-September.

Some of the ports of call in the North Atlantic include Halifax and L’Anse Aux Meadows, Canada; Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, Greenland; Isafjord, Akureyri, and Reykjavik, Iceland; and Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen; amongst others.

Viking is one of the fastest-growing cruise lines worldwide. Since 2020, the cruise line has welcomed 17 new ships to its fleet. This includes eight new Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new purpose-built vessels on the Nile and Mississippi rivers; four ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels.