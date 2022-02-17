Viking Cruises to Reach All Seven Continents with Expeditions

Viking Cruises, a leader in unique destination cruising worldwide, has truly gone global as the new purpose-built Viking Octantis has started its first Antarctic season, bringing the company to all seven continents. This is a great way to mark the company’s 25th year, and brings cruisers in reach of the most amazing destinations on the planet.

Viking Now Sailing to Antarctica

Viking Octantis has begun its Antarctica season, with phenomenal reviews of its 13-day Antarctic Explorer itineraries that include sailing the famous Drake Passage and Cape Horn plus shore landings on Antarctica.

During the cruise, guests can expect outstanding wildlife views of whales, seals, penguins, albatrosses, and more, from incredible venues. For example, the Finse Terrace is an outdoor lounge area just above sea level with recessed, heated couches and lava rock firepits, permitting guests the comforts of the ship while enjoying the dramatic scenery.

Enriching onboard programs allow guests to participate in ongoing research programs to study and protect “The Ice,” with expert lectures as well as partnerships with leading programs from the Scott Polar Research Institute at Cambridge University, The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as other prestigious institutions.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

“Antarctica has always inspired the most intrepid explorers; for many, visiting the ‘White Continent’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With the arrival of the Viking Octantis, we are offering our guests the opportunity to explore this unique part of the world in comfort and in the most responsible way possible.”

Reviews from guests who have experienced this new ship since it first set sail in January have been overwhelmingly positive and compliment not only the ship, but the entire Viking Expeditions experience.

“The ship is amazing, inside and out. It has just been exceptional.” –Karen C.

“It was nice to feel so confident and secure. The things we have been able to see up close and to step onto the real ‘White Continent’…being in the snow, being where you can hear the penguins and the birds…it is very special.” –Edna K.

“The Viking experience and the Viking people make this one of the best experiences of my life.” –Ken K.

Viking Octantis will spend the short Austral summer in Antarctica, before traveling north to be named in April 2022 in New York City by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen. In 1994, Arnesen became the first woman in the world to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole, and she sailed on board the Viking Octantis during the ship’s first two expeditions to Antarctica earlier this year.

Exploring All 7 Continents

As Viking Octantis sails through Antarctic waters, other Viking ships are sailing worldwide.

“When we started Viking 25 years ago, we wanted to do things differently—and since then, our mission has resonated with curious travelers,” said Hagen. “This week alone our guests are enjoying voyages north of the Arctic Circle and south to the Antarctic Peninsula—as well as to many great destinations in between.”

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

By the end of 2022, Viking Cruises will have welcomed a second identical expedition ship, Viking Polaris, as well as two new ocean ships, new Viking Longships in Europe, and new purpose-built vessels for the Nile, Mekong, and Mississippi rivers.

Each experience offers Viking’s signature commitment to a deeper, more enriching experience, without sacrificing the luxury travelers expect on these phenomenal getaways. At the same time, the company is equally committed to sustainable, responsible travel to protect the unique regions it explores.

Viking’s expedition ships – Viking Octantis and soon to include Viking Polaris – have set a new standard for responsible travel with energy-efficient designs. Their engines include heat recovery systems and Azipod Electric Propulsion, and the ships have received one of the industry’s first SILENT-E notations, the highest-level certification for quiet ship propulsion, minimizing underwater noise pollution.

With these features, guests can rest assured that as they explore some of the world’s most delicate ecosystems and habitats, they are doing so in safe, responsible ways that will permit future generations of travelers to enjoy these destinations as well.