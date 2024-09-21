Viking Cruises Returns to China, Expands Asia Routes

Travelers can once again explore the Eternal Dynasty with Viking Cruises, which celebrated its return to China on September 19, 2024, as Viking Yi Dun completed its inaugural voyage from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

The 930-passenger cruise marks the launch of Viking’s exclusive coastal itineraries from September through November, offering international guests access to rarely visited Chinese ports.

The ship’s maiden journey was celebrated in Shanghai, where local officials and dignitaries held a special ceremony to mark the occasion. Cultural performances both shoreside and aboard the ship immersed passengers in China’s ancient traditions.

“With its ancient and rich culture, China is a phenomenal destination that many curious travelers have not yet had the opportunity to experience,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

He emphasized the company’s 15-year history of offering Yangtze River itineraries and expressed pride in expanding the opportunity to explore China’s coastal treasures.

Viking Yi Dun, formerly known as the Viking Sun, was transformed specifically for the China market in 2021. With a gross tonnage of 47,800 and 465 staterooms, the vessel’s small-ship design allows it to access ports often off-limits to larger ships.

It will also feature 10- to 20-day explorations of some of China’s biggest cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Exclusive 2025 China Itineraries

The new itineraries on Viking Yi Dun include “Jewels of Japan & China,” a 15-day journey from Beijing to Tokyo. Highlights include exploring Qingdao’s German heritage, the natural beauty of Jeju and Miyazaki, and overnight stays in Hiroshima and Osaka.

This option is available for three sailings on October 17, October 31, and November 14, 2025.

In the opposite direction, the “Gems of China & Japan” travels 22 days from Beijing to Tokyo with stops in Qingdao, Shanghai, Jeju, and Miyazaki with similar calls, and a land package that includes Chengdu, home to China’s giant pandas.

This Viking Cruises voyage includes two overnights in Lhasa, Tibet, and a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Potala Palace, the former home of the Dalai Lama. With 14 guided tours, guests can select from an October 10 or November 7 cruise.

Additionally, a 22-day roundtrip voyage from Beijing called the “Wonders of China” includes stops in Pingtan and Dalian, along with overnight stays in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where the itinerary concludes. This option is only available as a September 19, 2025, cruise.

Viking Yi Dun

Similarly, the “Pearls of Japan & China” itinerary, available October 31, 2025, also takes guests to Jeju and Miyazaki with overnight stays in Osaka and Hiroshima. The journey culminates with an exploration of the wonders of Tibet, Xi-an’s Terra Cotta Warriors, and Beijing during a 22-day voyage from Tokyo.

For a deeper dive into China’s history, the “Classic China Discovery” is a 20-day voyage from Hong Kong to Beijing. This journey includes visits to landmarks such as the Great Wall as well as Xi-an and features overnights in Hong Kong, Qingdao, and Shanghai.

This itinerary is available September 5 and 14 and October 13, 2025.

Finally, the “Best of China” is another 22-day journey with voyages on September 5 and October 3, 2025. It also runs from Hong Kong to Beijing, covering the eastern coast. Travelers will also explore the Forbidden City.

Viking Yi Dun, Viking’s fourth ship, provides passengers with all-veranda staterooms and an all-inclusive sailing experience, including meals and room service from its restaurants and a free guided tour at each port of call.