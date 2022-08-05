Viking Cruises Celebrates 25 Years of Service

Founded on August 5, 1997, Viking will celebrate its 25th anniversary today with the release of a video recognition message from Chairman Torstein Hagen. The video reflects on the line’s key milestones centered on Norwegian culture and history.

Viking’s 25-Year Celebration

In celebration of 25 years of cruising, Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, shared a company milestone video honoring the Hagen family’s Norwegian heritage that can be viewed on Viking’s award-winning enrichment channel, Viking TV.

To commemorate the anniversary, Torstein Hagen shared, “I am proud of all that we have accomplished in these 25 years. First, we invented modern river voyages; then, we reinvented ocean voyages with our destination-focused approach; now, we are perfecting expedition voyages and exploring all seven continents—in comfort.”

“To every member of our extended Viking family of guests and employees: happy anniversary and thank you. These first 25 years have been very good, but we are just getting started.”

Photo Credit: Anton Garin / Shutterstock.com

This has been a milestone year for the cruise line as the company debuted Viking Expeditions and the first of two purpose-built expedition vessels, the 378-guest Polar Class Viking Ocantis, in January 2022.

Following these milestones, Viking welcomed eight new Viking Longships, and by the end of the year, will welcome a second identical expedition ship, Viking Polaris.

Both sister ships, Viking Ocantis and Viking Polaris, will sail expedition itineraries in Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

By the end of this month, Viking will release three purpose-built vessels sailing the Mekong, Nile, and Mississippi Rivers from 8 to 15 days between New Orleans, Louisiana and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The cruise line is offering special savings as part of the company’s 25th Anniversary Sale, some including free international airfare on select river and ocean voyages from now through August 31, 2022.

Viking’s History

Beginning in 1997, Hagen was sold four river cruise ships, which became the founding fleet of Viking River Cruises. In 2000, Viking purchased KD River Cruises of Europe, which brought Viking’s fleet total to 26, making it the largest river cruising fleet in the world.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

By 2007, the line was operating 23 ships in Europe, Russia, and China, and by 2018, Viking Cruises reached $3 billion in revenue and carrying 440,000 passengers annually.

Since the company expanded into the American market in 2000, Viking has grown to be the leading small ship travel company, offering river, ocean, and expedition voyages in all seven continents.

Today, Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, dominating the industry in river, ocean, and expedition cruises. As of June 10, 2022, Viking Cruises has lifted the requirement for pre-cruise COVID-19 testing on select sailings.