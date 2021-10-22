Search
Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking Cruises Begins Sailings from Fort Lauderdale for the First Time

Viking Cruises begins sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the Viking Orion cruise ship on Caribbean and Central America itineraries.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Viking Orion in Fort Lauderdale
Photo Credit: Port Everglades

For the first time, Viking Cruises has started cruise operations out of Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Viking Orion departed on Wednesday night with guests onboard following an earlier plaques and keys ceremony.

Viking Cruises Begins Operations from Fort Lauderdale

It was a big day for Viking Cruises and Port Everglades on Wednesday when Viking Orion became the first in the fleet to begin cruises from the port. The 930-guest luxury cruise ship departed after 9:00 PM with guests onboard.

The vessel departed on a 14-day round-trip Caribbean cruise that includes calls at San Suan, Tortola, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua, St Maarten, and the final port of call at St. Thomas. The ship will return to Fort Lauderdale on November 3, 2021.

Viking Orion Float Out
Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

“Viking’s arrival diversifies Port Everglades’ fleet with a new brand that focuses on history, culture, and exploration for curious travelers,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “We are honored that Viking has selected Port Everglades for their 2021-2022 winter cruise season and wish them great success in the Florida-Caribbean market.”

Earlier in the day before the ship departed, a ceremony took place with a traditional plaque and keys exchange. Port Director Jonathan Daniels presented Captain Richard Svardmark with a plaque and Broward County Vice Mayor Michael Udine gave him a key to the County.

Also Read: Viking Cruises Sets Sail In Bermuda With U.S. Passengers

Sister ship Viking Star will also begin cruises from the Florida port on Saturday, November 6. Both vessels will be offering Caribbean and Central America itineraries through 2022. Viking Orion is among the newest ships in the Ocean fleet and entered service in 2018.

The ship is over 47,800 gross tons with a guest capacity of 930 and over 400 international crew members. Viking Star is an identical ship that entered service in 2015.

Viking Orion in Fort Lauderdale

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Viking Orion in Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Viking Orion in Fort Lauderdale
Copy link
CopyCopied