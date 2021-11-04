Viking Cruises Announces New 2023 Summer Season Sailings

Viking Cruises has announced new, unique itineraries for its 2023 summer season, including offerings along the Great Lakes, Atlantic coastline, Chilean fjords, and Panama Canal. These expedition voyages are sure to intrigue and inspire guests in some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

Great Sailings in the Great Lakes

Viking Cruise’s most anticipated new itinerary is its outstanding 15-day Great Lakes Collection sailing between Toronto and Duluth, providing guests with in-depth regional exploration and ports of call in all five Great Lakes.

From the diverse urban centers of Cleveland and Detroit to the beautiful northern communities of Alpena, Sault Sainte Marie, and Thunder Bay, guests will enjoy all the history and culture of the Great Lakes, including a port of call on Mackinac Island and traversing the Soo Locks.

Mackinac Island, Michigan (Photo Credit: Eric Walli/Flickr)

In addition to the new itinerary, Viking has also included four Great Lakes expedition favorites in its 2023 season: the 8-day Niagara & the Great Lakes, Great Lakes Explorer, and Undiscovered Great Lakes itineraries, plus the 13-day Canadian Discovery itinerary.

Beyond the Great Lakes, Viking is also debuting a new 16-day Canada & the Atlantic Coastline itinerary from Toronto and sailing through the St. Lawrence Seaway, turning south along the Atlantic coast as far as Fort Lauderdale.

Ports of call include Quebec City, Cape Breton Island, New York City, Norfolk, and Charleston, showing guests a range of diverse cultures, amazing historic sites, and outstanding natural beauty.

Of the new North American itineraries, Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking Cruises, said “In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible. As we prepare to welcome our first guests on board for voyages to Antarctica this coming winter, we are also pleased to unveil even more new journeys closer to home for summer 2023.”

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

South America Sailings

Further south, two brand new itineraries will debut in South America. Adventurous guests will enjoy the 14-day Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fjords, discovering the rugged, untamed natural beauty between Santiago and Ushuaia.

Another option is the 18-day Panama & Scenic South America from Santiago, Chile to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, including a transit of the Panama Canal. On both voyages, guests will have opportunities to explore local cultures and natural wonders alongside expert guides for a personalized, in-depth experience.

Viking Cruises Expedition Ships

No matter which itinerary guests choose, they will be aboard some of the most updated, innovative expedition ships in the world. The new Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris each have 189 double-occupancy staterooms, and have been designed by the same experienced architects and engineers that designed Viking ocean ships.

The ships are small enough to navigate remote polar regions and the St. Lawrence River, while large enough to provide superior handling and stability in the roughest seas for safe, calm, relaxing journeys.

Viking Polaris rendering (Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises )

Spectacular new features aboard these ships include The Hangar, an enclosed marina permitting the launch of small excursion craft through the ship’s multiple shell doors. Guests will embark excursion craft from a flat, stable surface inside the ship, sheltered from wind and waves.

Each vessel is equipped with different crafts for different excursion experiences, including zodiacs, two-seater Arctic-tested kayaks, and six-guest submarines with revolving seats and 270-degree spherical windows for an incomparable undersea experience.

Both Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris are also working research labs with onboard scientists conducting studies in consultation with Cambridge University and Viking’s other academic partners, utilizing both wet and dry lab facilities.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

Guests will have supervised access to The Science Lab, located in a glass-enclosed mezzanine above The Hangar, to learn from and join scientists in primary research, an experience unique to Viking Cruises.

Guests can also take in lectures and entertainment in The Aula, a panoramic auditorium that will feature destination-focused learning opportunities.

With so many opportunities to enjoy not only outstanding destinations but unique and enriching cruise experiences, the new Viking Cruises itineraries are sure to be popular with both new and returning guests and any passengers interested in the ultimate in adventure.