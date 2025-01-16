Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking Cruise Ship Remains Docked in Port Due to Storms

By Lissa Poirot
Viking Vela
Viking Vela (Photo Credit: Viking)

Passengers aboard Viking Ocean’s Viking Vela are still docked in Ålesund after a 3-day unscheduled visit to the Norwegian city located on the Norwegian Sea.

The ship, which experienced severe weather and subsequent propulsion problems during its fourth-ever voyage, was expected to resume sailing on January 16, 2025, at 6 p.m. local time.

However, passengers reported that the captain had announced additional delays due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in the North Atlantic.

Cruise Hive’s ship tracker shows the vessel still in Ålesund after the scheduled departure time, with weather maps in the Norwegian Sea noting wind speeds up to 45 miles per hour.

On January 17, gusts could reach speeds up to 61 miles per hour, further trapping Viking Vela at port.

Weather conditions are not expected to improve until the afternoon of January 18.

Social media has become a sounding board for frustrated travelers, with many feeling there are conflicting reports and a lack of communication from the Viking crew. 

Reports of passenger injuries and disrupted furnishings following the ship’s encounter with 100-mile-per-hour winds and 35-foot swells that initially affected the ship are followed by questions as to whether or not the vessel has been repaired.

“Now they say there will be no sailing tomorrow, due to bad weather,” one passenger told Cruise Hive on January 16, 2025. “There is growing suspicion that the ship is not seaworthy.”

Still, others say the captain and crew have handled the emergency quite well. Said one American couple, “We were given good information the whole time. Overall, we have the impression that the ship has very good routines for crisis management.”

Despite growing concerns, other ships sailing in Norway are also cancelling calls, including Norwegian-based Hurtugruten.

Its expedition vessel, Kong Harald, made to handle the rough seas, cancelled stops at multiple coastal towns and villages on January 16 and 17 due to the bad weather.

A Rocky Start for a Brand-New Ship

The 54,300-gross-ton Viking Vela is Viking Ocean’s newest vessel, delivered to the cruise line in December 2024 from Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Setting off from London on January 10, 2025, for its first adventure in Norway, the ship was enjoying a 12-night “In Search of the Northern Lights” itinerary and making its way to visit Narvik, Tromso, and Alta, Norway, when its journey was marred by severe weather.

Town of Alesund, Norway
Town of Alesund, Norway (Photo Credit: Mark Amundson)

Viking Vela was caught in a storm while sailing from IJmuiden, Netherlands, to Norway on January 13, 2025, with passengers reporting the captain expected the strong winds to stay behind them.

After experiencing steering trouble, the vessel made an unscheduled stop in Ålesund to repair its propulsion system, which was damaged during the storm.

It was then the captain alerted passengers that they would be staying in Ålesund for three days before skipping Narvik, Tromso, and Alta for Flam, Eidfjord, and Stavanger.

All previously booked shore excursions were cancelled, and passengers received refunds as onboard ship credits.

Viking Vela gifted all passengers complimentary Silver Spirits beverage packages, providing cocktails, drinks, premium wines, and champagnes by the glass, and aperitifs up to $18 throughout the day, anywhere on the ship.

Additionally, passengers will receive a credit voucher for 60 percent of their paid fare, which they can use on any future Viking ocean, river, or expedition voyage.

It is unclear at this time when the vessel will resume its voyage and where it will call next.

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

