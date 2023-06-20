Utopia of the Seas Will Homeport at the World’s Busiest Cruise Port

Port Canaveral is excited to have Royal Caribbean International’s upcoming Utopia of the Seas call the central Florida cruise port home when she debuts in July 2024.

The new ship will join two other Royal Caribbean ships to be homeported on the Space Coast, bringing some of the world’s largest cruise ships within reach of many eager cruise travelers and Florida vacationers.

Utopia of the Seas to Homeport at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean has officially announced plans for Utopia of the Seas, the sixth and final of the Oasis-class ships, which includes the fact that the new vessel will be homeported at Port Canaveral, which excites port officials and shows great growth potential for the world’s busiest passenger cruise port.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

“Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is one of the most anticipated new cruise vessels in the industry. We are thrilled to have her join us and looking forward to her arrival next year,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral.

The Oasis-class ships are among the largest in the world, including Wonder of the Seas, the newest in the class and the current record holder for the world’s biggest cruise ship.

The ship will also be the first in the Oasis class to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Port Canaveral is equipped to meet those refueling needs as it has done for other cruise ships, including Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras and Disney Cruise Line’s new Disney Wish.

Designed for Short Cruises

Utopia of the Seas is expected to weigh in over 230,000 gross tons, and will be able to welcome nearly 5,700 guests per sailing with 18 public decks to explore, 21 dining venues to try, 5 pools to soak in, 23 bars for raising toasts, 2 casinos to feel lucky, and much more.

The massive vessel has been specifically designed for shorter itineraries, giving eager guests unique opportunities to enjoy such a world-class cruise ship with weekend getaways.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

“Homeporting this first LNG-powered Oasis-class ship at Port Canaveral to sail these very popular shorter itineraries exemplifies the trust and commitment our valued cruise partners have in our Port and this community to deliver a high-quality guest experience,” said Murray. “We are tremendously proud.”

Every Utopia of the Seas sailing will stop at the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, a popular port of call for all Royal Caribbean guests with a massive waterpark, hot air balloon, 1,500-foot zip line, gorgeous beaches, and much more.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

The 3- and 4-night sailings will also likely visit other ports in The Bahamas, such as Nassau, Freeport, or Bimini. Royal Caribbean is also developing a new Royal Beach Club in Nassau, which could be on Utopia of the Seas‘ future itineraries. The resort is scheduled to open in 2025.

Yet despite the shorter sailings, Utopia of the Seas still offers passengers plenty of ways to connect to one another and enjoy their travels.

“Vacationers want to make the most of their time by celebrating and reconnecting with loved ones, and Utopia of the Seas offers endless possibilities to achieve just that,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean.

Utopia of the Seas Cruise Ship

“With a wide range of dining options, bars, pools, entertainment, and exhilarating experiences that have revolutionized Oasis Class ships, combined with the incredible offerings on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we have created the ultimate weekend getaway for everyone.”

Read Also: Top 10 Busiest US Cruise Homeports

Port Canaveral is a popular homeport for sailings of all lengths. With the port’s proximity to Orlando International Airport as well as I-95 for drive-in travelers, it is easy to reach, and many cruise guests may pair a shorter cruise with visits to the area’s popular attractions, including Cocoa Beach, Kennedy Space Center, or Orlando’s multiple theme parks.