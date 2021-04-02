Update Released on U.S. Domestic Travel, a Step Forward for Cruises?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has updated its guidance for U.S. domestic travel. The update is long overdue and could be a step in the right direction for resuming cruise operations. There is also an update for international travel released at the same time.

Those who are fully vaccinated have the green light for domestic travel around the United States with no restrictions. This could be the sign the cruise industry had been waiting for, and we already know the CDC is set to release new guidance for cruises too.

Green Light for Domestic Travel

It’s obvious now that the return of travel in the U.S. is all about the vaccines. The CDC updated its guidance on April 2 for U.S. domestic travel. For a while now, the CDC only issued guidance for essential travel. That’s now changed, and anyone who is fully vaccinated is now low risk.

CDC Website Update

The CDC says that “fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.” It means no test will now be needed to travel unless the destination requires it. Vaccinated travelers also no longer need to self-quarantine.

However, vaccinated people should remain cautious by wearing a mask, social distancing of 6 feet, and washing hands often.

There is no doubt the vaccine rollout has proved to be a huge success across the country. As this continues it should allow a further relaxation of rules for travel.

Photo Credit: Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

A Step in the Right Direction for Cruises

How could this change the game for the cruise industry? It sure is a step in the right direction, especially for those cruise lines planning for fully vaccinated guests only.

This could be a hint towards allowing cruises to resume operations. However, the industry is still waiting for further guidance from the CDC. Until that guidance comes out, it’s all pretty much guesswork.

With the vaccine rolling out, it will be just a matter of time, but there are some roadblocks. Domestic cruising is tricky as cruise ships must visit an international port and that’s even more difficult with Canada very much closed to cruise ships.

For international travel, everything remains the same with test and quarantine requirements. The Caribbean is ready and waiting for when cruise lines are given the go-ahead. At the moment, the CDC has remained firm on the Conditional Sailing Order that is in place until November 1, 2021, unless the director rescinds it.

There have been growing calls for the order to be lifted, and the CDC has already responded that new guidelines are on the way. What these are, remains unclear. They could be phase 2 of the framework that was announced at the end of October 2020.

It’s all developing fast and Cruise Hive will keep readers informed on any new updates on when cruises can resume from the U.S.