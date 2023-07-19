Update on Disney’s Massive 208,000 Gross Ton Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line is in the process of transforming the former Global Dream into a fresh addition to its fleet, but it’s been keeping the progress under wraps since purchasing the vessel from the bankrupt Genting Hong Kong.

Without many new details being released by Disney Cruise Line, many are wondering what the status is of what will be Disney Cruise Line’s biggest cruise ship.

A Glimpse Inside

Speculation has been mounting about the state of Disney’s new ship, the former “Global Dream.” Since Disney Cruise Line announced the purchase of the vessel at the end of November 2022, official information has been sparse. Disney has not responded to press inquiries, merely stating that there is no information at this time.

We know that the ship will be based in Singapore from 2025. However, apart from that, the information provided by Disney has been lacking.

However, a German news outlet, Ostsee Zeitung, recently acquired exclusive images of the ship under construction. The shipyard opened the gates of the large construction hall to let fresh air in, revealing a peek at the 342-meter-long vessel.

New Disney Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ostsee Zeitung)

The new Disney ship, still unnamed, is being constructed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, managed by Meyer Werft.

This company built Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg and is currently constructing two additional Wish-class ships – Disney Treasure and another sister ship scheduled to debut in 2025, also in Papenburg.

Some 380 construction workers have recently started working on the vessel again. The ship already sports a dark blue color typical of the Disney fleet and a golden stripe location already taped off, signaling more exciting transformations to come. The letters spelling “Global Dream” and the Chinese translations have been stripped off.

Photo Courtesy: MV Werften

The construction of the former Global Dream has been marred by difficulties, including the bankruptcy of its former owner. After the German State took control of the vessel, the situation for the 380 people working on the ship became unsure.

No surprise then that Heiko Messerschmidt from the IG Metall Küste trade union expressed relief and satisfaction at the construction progress, stating: “We are delighted that things are getting underway now, that our colleagues on the ship are starting to work again.”

Disney’s Seventh Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Singapore

Disney Cruise Line has previously hinted that the renovated ship will offer more restaurants and family areas, catering to the Asian market from its homeport in Singapore. The ship, expected to hold approximately 6,000 guests and a crew of 2,300, weighs in at an impressive 208,000 gross tons.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, expressed his excitement about the cruise line’s newest cruise ship sailing from Singapore, stating:

“As part of our 100th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line is undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

From its Singapore base, the new Disney ship could be sailing to destinations across Asia, such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, or India, depending on cruise length and trip type.

Though its features are still under wraps, it’s expected that the ship, designed to serve the Asian market, will offer unique attributes catering to that particular guest audience. This venture underscores Disney Cruise Line’s ambition to create magical sea voyages that exceed guests’ wildest dreams.