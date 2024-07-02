Unique Christening for Carnival-Owned Expedition Cruise Ship

Seabourn’s second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, was christened on July 1, 2024 in true expedition style during an extraordinary ceremony on an island off Western Australia’s Kimberley coast.

Making the event even more unique, it was the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners — the Aboriginal Australian people of the northern Kimberley region — who served as godparents of the luxury ship.

Seabourn Pursuit Christening

The historic naming ceremony took place on Ngula Jar Island as guests looked on from Zodiacs and the ship’s crew watched from Seabourn Pursuit’s decks.

The island is a port of call on virtually all of the ship’s itineraries in the region, and the cruise line considers its relationship with Wunambal Gaambera to be a partnership aimed at developing a sustainable tourism industry for the destination.

Aboriginal culture was at the forefront of the day’s events, which included a welcome Wunambal Gaambera smoking ceremony and the breaking across the ship’s bow of a bottle made from sugar and coated with sand from the island.

Guests also participated in the ceremony, when Vince and Jane Roig, loyal Seabourn cruisers who have sailed onboard the maiden voyage of every ship in the luxury line’s fleet, gave the Wunambal Gaambera a gift of art supplies symbolizing the line’s partnership with the aboriginal people.

“This day marks a very special event with the christening of Seabourn Pursuit, our newest ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship. This is a wonderful maritime tradition, and today is extra special for us because we asked the Wunambal Gaambera to be the ship’s godparents, which marks the beginning of a long sustainable partnership between our brand and this community,” said Seabourn President Natalya Leahy.

Following the ceremony, Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners held a storytelling song and dance activity, and guests were invited to visit the island’s ancient rock art locations.

Several tourism and elected officials from the region attended, including Rita Saffioti, member of Parliament for Western Australia; Divina D’Anna, member of Parliament representing Kimberley; and Di Bain, chairman of Tourism Western Australia.

Also attending were representatives of the Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation, which manages the rights and interests of the Wunambal Gaambera people.

“We are honored to be the godparents of Seabourn Pursuit and share our culture with their crew and guests. It’s good to see our people working on country and sharing our unique culture in the right way. Thank you, Seabourn, for your support. Biyanga graa winya – Welcome,” said Catherine Goonack, Chairman of the Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation.

The 264-guest, all-suite Seabourn Pursuit entered service nearly a year ago, following her handover from the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy on July 31, 2023. Her expedition itineraries feature a 24-person team of onboard scientists, naturalists, and scholars who provide insightful information to guests.

Dining venues feature on the ship feature unique eateries such as Earth & Ocean, offering al fresco dining with a global cuisine menu; Solis, serving Mediterranean dishes; The Restaurant; and The Colonnade, an indoor/outdoor venue specializing in traditional foods such as barbecue ribs and a clam bake.

Read Also: What is an Expedition Cruise?

The ship was built to PC6 Polar Class standards, enabling her to explore the most remote regions around the globe. Like all Seabourn ships, Seabourn Pursuit is all-inclusive.

Expedition Ship to Sail Australia, South Pacific Itineraries

Seabourn Pursuit’s christening ceremony took place at the tail-end of her inaugural “Discovering the Kimberley” cruise, which departed from Broome, Western Australia, on June 22, 2024 and concluded on July 2, 2024 in Darwin, Australia.

The ship is sailing a series of 10-day voyages between Broome and Darwin through August 2024. Besides Ngula Jar Island, the ship also calls at Lacepede Islands, Buccaneer Archipelago, Yawajaba-Montgomery Island, and Ashmore Islands.

In September 2024, the ship will sail longer cruises between Darwin and Guam; Guam and Papeete, Tahiti; and Papeete and San Antonio, Chile.