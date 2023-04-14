Ultra-Luxury Vessel Departs on 12-Day Inaugural Voyage

The newly unveiled deluxe expedition yacht Scenic Eclipse II, operated by the Scenic Group, has just set off on her maiden voyage, sailing out of Lisbon, Portugal.

Scenic Eclipse II Headed for the Mediterranean Before Sailing for Great Britain

On Wednesday night, April 13, 2023, the Scenic Eclipse II, a state-of-the-art vessel spanning an impressive 551 feet, sailed beneath Lisbon’s Ponte 25 de Abril bridge (which resembles San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge) as it left the Tejo (Tagus) River behind.

The Scenic Eclipse II, which can accommodate 220-228 guests on most trips (depending on temperatures outside), will be making its way into the azure waters of the Mediterranean for the summer season on a 12-day voyage that will end in Barcelona, Spain.

Scenic Eclipse II

Come September, the 10-deck luxury yacht will then grace the shores of the UK, showing off its awe-inspiring grandeur as the vessel navigates its way around Scotland. The ship will also visit England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Exploring the World in Style Aboard the Scenic Eclipse II

The Scenic Eclipse II boasts the distinction of having NASA astronaut and renowned scientist Dr. Kathy Sullivan serve as the ultra-luxury vessel’s godmother. The ship can also claim some impressive stats for this type of ice-fortified luxury expedition yacht.

The vessel, built in Rijeka, Croatia, was floated out in June 2022, with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours serving as owner.

Scenic Eclipse II

The ship spans an impressive 551 feet and comes with many lavish features, including 114 luxury suites, around ten different dining options, a sprawling 550-square-meter spa, plus two helipads. The yacht also has its very own submarine, primed to take passengers on underwater expeditions.

“The addition of Scenic Eclipse II to our fleet is a fantastic moment for our business and presents huge opportunities for our trade partners,” Richard Twynam, Managing Director for Scenic Cruises UK & Ireland, commented.

“Forward bookings already prove there is strong demand for our ultra-luxury exploration cruises,” Twynam added, “…this is only going to increase as we spread the word about these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Scenic Eclipse II

Built to the most rigorous polar specifications, the Scenic Eclipse II is well-equipped to navigate through the treacherous waters of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Another advantage the 551-foot vessel has to offer is that it is still compact enough to access secluded ports and coves around the world that are often beyond the reach of larger, conventional cruise ships.

Guests aboard the Scenic Eclipse II will be able to experience all kinds of adventures as the yacht makes its way around the globe. Stunning views of wild nature, marine wildlife, and churning seas and oceans will accompany passengers along the way, which they will be able to witness from the comfort of the balconies of their luxury suites.