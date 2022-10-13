Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ship Has Inaugural Visit to St. Kitts

On October 10, 2022, Seabourn’s first ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, had its inaugural visit to St. Kitts, tendering in South Friars Bay that stretches along the coast of the isthmus.

The recently launched 23,000 gross-ton vessel will continue to call at St. Kitts in the future, following its current 24-day itinerary sailing one-way from St. Johns in Newfoundland-Labrador, Canada to Callao-Lima, Peru.

Seabourn Venture’s Innagural St. Kitts Visit

Carnival-owned Seabourn’s ultra-luxury expedition ship made its inaugural stop in St. Kitts, a dual-island nation between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, this past Monday, October 10th.

Recently launched in 2022, the ten-deck Seabourn Venture departed from St. Johns in Newfoundland-Labrador, Canada, on October 2 for a 24-day itinerary, sailing one-way to Callao-Lima, Peru.

According to a statement on Ziz Online, Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew said, “The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is grateful for this call and all future calls of Seabourn and its parent company, Carnival Corporation. The cruise sector has tremendous economic value and has over the years has sustained the livelihood of many of our nationals and residents.”

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

“Our vendors, employees of attraction sites, taxi and tour bus operators depend on this fragile yet resilient sector to provide for their families. The importance of your visit cannot be overstated,” Prime Minister Drew added.

On Monday, the 23,000 gross-ton luxury vessel built to PC6 Polar Class standards was tendered for the first time at South Friars Bay, located in Saint George Basseterre Parish, Saint Kitts, and Nevis.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson said, “the return of cruise vessels to St. Kitts post COVID-19 comes at an auspicious time with the destination’s recent campaign launch ‘Venture Deeper’. St. Kitts is refreshed, re-energized, and ready to dominate the 2022-2023 cruise season. Our goal is to capitalize on our impressive brand image by offering impeccable guest experiences, thus encouraging greater spend on island.”

Behind the Line’s First Expedition Ship

As the first of the line’s two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture was delivered on June 29, 2022, during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

Holding 264 guests at double occupancy, the line’s 23,000 gross-ton expedition ship was recently launched in July 2022 and welcomed its first guests onboard on July 27th in Tromsø, Norway, for a 12-day cruise to the Arctic.

The 225 million dollar Seabourn Venture will have one sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit slated to launch in 2023, both designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and featuring 132 all veranda, all ocean-front suites.