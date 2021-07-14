Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship to Begin Cruises From Miami in November

Carnival-owned Seabourn will begin cruises out of Miami, Florida, with the ultra-luxury Seabourn Ovation. This will be the first time the ship will sail from the cruise capital of the world. It follows a return to cruising in the US, which recently started out of Florida with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line.

Seabourn Ovation to Sail From Miami

We’ve posted plenty of coverage about the major cruise lines restarting from the US, but how about an ultra-luxury vessel that will sail from Miami for the first time starting in November?

Before the vessel begins sailing out of Miami, Seabourn Ovation will depart Barcelona, Spain, on a 14-day voyage to Lisbon, Portugal. Then from Lisbon, she will set off on a transatlantic crossing from Lisbon to Miami, Florida.

Seabourn Ovation, currently the newest ship in the fleet, will begin sailing Caribbean cruises from PortMiami, Florida, on November 18, 2021. The ship will sail three 11-day voyages departing on Nov 18, 29, and December 10, 2021. Ports of call include Guadeloupe and Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, and more.

Gatun Lake, Panama (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

The vessel will take things further following the Caribbean offerings with voyages in Panama Canal and Central America between December 2021 and March 2022. Departing Miami on December 21, Seabourn Ovation will operate an epic 21-day Holiday Panama Canal cruise that will end in Los Angeles, California. The ship will then return to Miami on a 19-day voyage.

Cruise offerings out of Florida will continue when the vessel begins sailings to Central America on January 30, 2022. Four of these cruises will include calls to Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, and Panama and a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

On March 27, 2022, the ship will head back to Europe with a 13-day transatlantic voyage from Miami to Lisbon. There will also be a return to the Canary island during a 14-day cruise departing Lisbon on April 9 and ending in Monte Carlo.

Also Read: Carnival-Owned Cruise Line Provides Update on Fleet Restart Dates

As an incentive for booking, the cruise line is offering up to $1,000 of onboard credit or up to $2,000 for those that book a Penthouse or Premium Suite. This applies as long as guests book by August 31, 2021.

Seabourn is making a return to service after more than a year on hold. Seabourn Ovation is already sailing out of Athens, Greece, and Seabourn Odyssey will be the next ship in the fleet to restart on July 18 out of Barbados.